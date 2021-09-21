CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An all-sputtered photovoltaic ultraviolet photodetector based on co-doped CuCrO and Al-doped ZnO heterojunction

By Morteza Ahmadi
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe propose and fabricate a heterojunction between Al-doped ZnO and (Mg, N)-doped CuCrO2 thin films using the sputtering deposition method. These materials possess wide bandgap that makes them transparent in the visible light but excellent UV-absorbers. On the other hand, the high conductivity of these materials, respectively as n-type and p-type transparent conducting oxides, facilitates the charge transport. We show that the p–n junction fabricated from these materials has the potential to act as a high-performance UV photovoltaic photodetector. The proposed structure, demonstrates fast responses in order of sub seconds, photosensitivity of ~ 41,000, responsivity of 1.645 mA/W, and a detectivity of 3.52 × 1012 Jones that are significantly improved in comparison with the Al-doped ZnO photoconductor. This excellent improvement is attributed to the capability of the photovoltaic configuration that creates a built-in voltage and facilitates the charge separation and collection rather than recombination in the photoconductor configuration.

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
