CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

An experimentally validated fading model for THz wireless systems

By Evangelos N. Papasotiriou
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the wireless world moves towards the sixth generation (6G) era, the demand of supporting bandwidth-hungry applications in ultra-dense deployments becomes more and more imperative. Driven by this requirement, both the research and development communities have turned their attention into the terahertz (THz) band, where more than \(20\,{\text {GHz}}\) of contiguous bandwidth can be exploited. As a result, novel wireless system and network architectures have been reported promising excellence in terms of reliability, massive connectivity, and data-rates. To assess their feasibility and efficiency, it is necessary to develop stochastic channel models that account for the small-scale fading. However, to the best of our knowledge, only initial steps have been so far performed. Motivated by this, this contribution is devoted to take a new look to fading in THz wireless systems, based on three sets of experimental measurements. In more detail, measurements, which have been conducted in a shopping mall, an airport check-in area, and an entrance hall of a university towards different time periods, are used to accurately model the fading distribution. Interestingly, our analysis shows that conventional distributions, such as Rayleigh, Rice, and Nakagami-m, lack fitting accuracy, whereas, the more general, yet tractable, \(\alpha \)–\(\mu \) distribution has an almost-excellent fit. In order to quantify their fitting efficiency, we used two well-defined and widely-accepted tests, namely the Kolmogorov–Smirnov and the Kullback–Leibler tests. By accurately modeling the THz wireless channel, this work creates the fundamental tools of developing the theoretical and optimization frameworks for such systems and networks.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A human liver cell-based system modeling a clinical prognostic liver signature for therapeutic discovery

Chronic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are life-threatening diseases with limited treatment options. The lack of clinically relevant/tractable experimental models hampers therapeutic discovery. Here, we develop a simple and robust human liver cell-based system modeling a clinical prognostic liver signature (PLS) predicting long-term liver disease progression toward HCC. Using the PLS as a readout, followed by validation in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis/fibrosis/HCC animal models and patient-derived liver spheroids, we identify nizatidine, a histamine receptor H2 (HRH2) blocker, for treatment of advanced liver disease and HCC chemoprevention. Moreover, perturbation studies combined with single cell RNA-Seq analyses of patient liver tissues uncover hepatocytes and HRH2+, CLEC5Ahigh, MARCOlow liver macrophages as potential nizatidine targets. The PLS model combined with single cell RNA-Seq of patient tissues enables discovery of urgently needed targets and therapeutics for treatment of advanced liver disease and cancer prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Computational modeling and experimental validation of the EPI-X4/CXCR4 complex allows rational design of small peptide antagonists

EPI-X4, a 16-mer fragment of albumin, is a specific endogenous antagonist and inverse agonist of the CXC-motif-chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and thus a key regulator of CXCR4 function. Accordingly, activity-optimized synthetic derivatives of EPI-X4 are promising leads for the therapy of CXCR4-linked disorders such as cancer or inflammatory diseases. We investigated the binding of EPI-X4 to CXCR4, which so far remained unclear, by means of biomolecular simulations combined with experimental mutagenesis and activity studies. We found that EPI-X4 interacts through its N-terminal residues with CXCR4 and identified its key interaction motifs, explaining receptor antagonization. Using this model, we developed shortened EPI-X4 derivatives (7-mers) with optimized receptor antagonizing properties as new leads for the development of CXCR4 inhibitors. Our work reveals the molecular details and mechanism by which the first endogenous peptide antagonist of CXCR4 interacts with its receptor and provides a foundation for the rational design of improved EPI-X4 derivatives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative study with practical validation of photovoltaic monocrystalline module for single and double diode models

A photovoltaic (PV) module is an equipment that converts solar energy to electrical energy. A mathematical model should be presented to show the behavior of this device. The well-known single-diode and double-diode models are utilized to demonstrate the electrical behavior of the PV module. “Matlab/Simulink” is used to model and simulate the PV models because it is considered a major software for modeling, analyzing, and solving dynamic system real problems. In this work, a new modeling method based on the “Multiplexer and Functions blocks” in the "Matlab/Simulink Library" is presented. The mathematical analysis of single and double diodes is conducted on the basis of their equivalent circuits with simple modification. The corresponding equations are built in Matlab by using the proposed method. The unknown internal parameters of the PV panel circuit are extracted by using the PV array tool in Simulink, which is a simple method to obtain the PV parameters at certain weather conditions. Double-diode model results are compared with the single-diode model under various irradiances and temperatures to verify the performance and accuracy of the proposed method. The proposed method shows good agreement in terms of the I–V and P–V characteristics. A monocrystalline NST-120 W PV module is used to validate the proposed method. This module is connected to a variable load and tested for one summer day. The experimental voltage, current, and power are obtained under various irradiances and temperatures, and the I–V and P–V characteristics are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A guide in lentiviral vector production for hard-to-transfect cells, using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells as a model system

Gene therapy revolves around modifying genetic makeup by inserting foreign nucleic acids into targeted cells via gene delivery methods to treat a particular disease. While the genes targeted play a key role in gene therapy, the gene delivery system used is also of utmost importance as it determines the success of gene therapy. As primary cells and stem cells are often the target cells for gene therapy in clinical trials, the delivery system would need to be robust, and viral-based entries such as lentiviral vectors work best at transporting the transgene into the cells. However, even within lentiviral vectors, several parameters can affect the functionality of the delivery system. Using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells (CCs) as a model system, this study aims to optimize lentiviral production by investigating various experimental factors such as the generation of the lentiviral system, concentration method, and type of selection marker. Our findings showed that the 2nd generation system with pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr as the packaging plasmid produced a 7.3-fold higher yield of lentiviral production compared to psPAX2. Concentrating the virus with ultracentrifuge produced a higher viral titer at greater than 5 × 105 infectious unit values/ml (IFU/ml). And lastly, the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of puromycin selection marker was 10 μg/mL and 7 μg/mL for HEK293T and CCs, demonstrating the suitability of antibiotic selection for all cell types. This encouraging data can be extrapolated and applied to other difficult-to-transfect cells, such as different types of stem cells or primary cells.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Standardization#Fading#Canada#Nakagami M#Ieee#Itu#Etsi#Fcc#Europe Spectrum#Los
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Modeling and evaluation of causal factors in emergency responses to fire accidents involving oil storage system

According to the statistics of 160 typical fire and explosion accidents in oil storage areas at home and abroad nearly 50 years, 122 of them occurred the secondary accidents in the emergency responses. Based on 122 accident cases, 21 causal factors leading to secondary accidents are summarized. In order to quantify the influencing degree of these causal factors on the accident consequences, a multiple linear regression model was established between them. In the modeling process, these factors are decomposed into the criterion layer, variable layer, and bottom layer. The improved analytic hierarchy process (IAHP) was used to establish the relationship between the bottom factors and variable factors, and the regression analysis method was used to establish the relational model between variable layer and criterion layer. For 122 cases of the secondary accidents, this study took the year as a statistical dimension, and obtained 40 groups of sample data. The first 34 groups of sample data were used to build the causal factors model, and the last 6 groups of sample data were tested the generalization ability of the model by using the established regression model combined with grey prediction model. The results show that the prediction ability of the established model was better than that of the grey prediction model alone. Moreover, the relative contribution and change trend of the causal factors were evaluated using the mutation progression method, and corresponding preventive countermeasures were proposed. It was found that human professional skills, knowledge and literacy, environmental issues, and firefighting facilities are the main influencing factors that lead to the secondary accidents. These three kinds of factors show a gradual improvement trend, and the existing prevention measures should be maintained and further improved. The problem of inherent objects or equipment factors has not been effectively improved and has a worsening trend, which is the focus of prevention in the future, and the prevention and control efforts need to be moderately increased. The research results have important guiding significance for understanding the quantitative influences of causal factors on the accident consequences, improving emergency response capabilities, reducing accident losses, and avoiding secondary accidents.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A minimal model for gene expression dynamics of bacterial type II toxin–antitoxin systems

Toxin–antitoxin (TA) modules are part of most bacteria’s regulatory machinery for stress responses and general aspects of their physiology. Due to the interplay of a long-lived toxin with a short-lived antitoxin, TA modules have also become systems of interest for mathematical modelling. Here we resort to previous modelling efforts and extract from these a minimal model of type II TA system dynamics on a timescale of hours, which can be used to describe time courses derived from gene expression data of TA pairs. We show that this model provides a good quantitative description of TA dynamics for the 11 TA pairs under investigation here, while simpler models do not. Our study brings together aspects of Biophysics with its focus on mathematical modelling and Computational Systems Biology with its focus on the quantitative interpretation of ’omics’ data. This mechanistic model serves as a generic transformation of time course information into kinetic parameters. The resulting parameter vector can, in turn, be mechanistically interpreted. We expect that TA pairs with similar mechanisms are characterized by similar vectors of kinetic parameters, allowing us to hypothesize on the mode of action for TA pairs still under discussion.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

To support COVID-19 pandemic planning, we develop a model-inference system to estimate epidemiological properties of new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern using case and mortality data while accounting for under-ascertainment, disease seasonality, non-pharmaceutical interventions, and mass-vaccination. Applying this system to study three variants of concern, we estimate that B.1.1.7 has a 46.6% (95% CI: 32.3–54.6%) transmissibility increase but nominal immune escape from protection induced by prior wild-type infection; B.1.351 has a 32.4% (95% CI: 14.6–48.0%) transmissibility increase and 61.3% (95% CI: 42.6–85.8%) immune escape; and P.1 has a 43.3% (95% CI: 30.3–65.3%) transmissibility increase and 52.5% (95% CI: 0–75.8%) immune escape. Model simulations indicate that B.1.351 and P.1 could outcompete B.1.1.7 and lead to increased infections. Our findings highlight the importance of preventing the spread of variants of concern, via continued preventive measures, prompt mass-vaccination, continued vaccine efficacy monitoring, and possible updating of vaccine formulations to ensure high efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient CO electroreduction on facet-selective copper films with high conversion rate

Tuning the facet exposure of Cu could promote the multi-carbon (C2+) products formation in electrocatalytic CO2 reduction. Here we report the design and realization of a dynamic deposition-etch-bombardment method for Cu(100) facets control without using capping agents and polymer binders. The synthesized Cu(100)-rich films lead to a high Faradaic efficiency of 86.5% and a full-cell electricity conversion efficiency of 36.5% towards C2+ products in a flow cell. By further scaling up the electrode into a 25 cm2 membrane electrode assembly system, the overall current can ramp up to 12 A while achieving a single-pass yield of 13.2% for C2+ products. An insight into the influence of Cu facets exposure on intermediates is provided by in situ spectroscopic methods supported by theoretical calculations. The collected information will enable the precise design of CO2 reduction reactions to obtain desired products, a step towards future industrial CO2 refineries.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tetraketide α-pyrone reductases in sporopollenin synthesis pathway in Gerbera hybrida: diversification of the minor function

The structurally robust biopolymer sporopollenin is the major constituent of the exine layer of pollen wall and plays a vital role in plant reproductive success. The sporopollenin precursors are synthesized through an ancient polyketide biosynthetic pathway consisting of a series of anther-specific enzymes that are widely present in all land plant lineages. Tetraketide α-pyrone reductase 1 (TKPR1) and TKPR2 are two reductases catalyzing the final reduction of the carbonyl group of the polyketide synthase-synthesized tetraketide intermediates to hydroxylated α-pyrone compounds, important precursors of sporopollenin. In contrast to the functional conservation of many sporopollenin biosynthesis associated genes confirmed in diverse plant species, TKPR2’s role has been addressed only in Arabidopsis, where it plays a minor role in sporopollenin biosynthesis. We identified in gerbera two non-anther-specific orthologues of AtTKPR2, Gerbera reductase 1 (GRED1) and GRED2. Their dramatically expanded expression pattern implies involvement in pathways outside of the sporopollenin pathway. In this study, we show that GRED1 and GRED2 are still involved in sporopollenin biosynthesis with a similar secondary role as AtTKPR2 in Arabidopsis. We further show that this secondary role does not relate to the promoter of the gene, AtTKPR2 cannot rescue pollen development in Arabidopsis even when controlled by the AtTKPR1 promoter. We also identified the gerbera orthologue of AtTKPR1, GTKPR1, and characterized its crucial role in gerbera pollen development. GTKPR1 is the predominant TKPR in gerbera pollen wall formation, in contrast to the minor roles GRED1 and GRED2. GTKPR1 is in fact an excellent target for engineering male-sterile gerbera cultivars in horticultural plant breeding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonvolatile voltage-controlled magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure

Pure voltage-controlled magnetism, rather than a spin current or magnetic field, is the goal for next-generation ultralow power consumption spintronic devices. To advance toward this goal, we report a voltage-controlled nonvolatile 90° magnetization rotation and voltage-assisted 180° magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure. Here, a spin valve with a synthetic antiferromagnetic structure was grown on a (110)-cut Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)0.7Ti0.3O3 (PMN-PT) substrate, in which only the magnetic moment of the free layer can be manipulated by an electric field (E-field) via the strain-mediated magnetoelectric coupling effect. As a result of selecting a specified PMN-PT substrate with defect dipoles, nonvolatile and stable magnetization switching was achieved by using voltage impulses. Accordingly, a giant, reversible and nonvolatile magnetoresistance modulation was achieved without the assistance of a magnetic field. In addition, by adopting a small voltage impulse, the critical magnetic field required for complete 180° magnetization reversal of the free layer can be tremendously reduced. A magnetoresistance ratio as large as that obtained by a magnetic field or spin current under normal conditions is achieved. These results indicate that E-field-assisted energy-efficient in-plane magnetization switching is a feasible strategy. This work is significant to the development of ultralow-power magnetoresistive memory and spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Graphene-electrode array for brain map remodeling of the cortical surface

Cortical maps, which are indicative of cognitive status, are shaped by the organism’s experience. Previous mapping tools, such as penetrating electrodes and imaging techniques, are limited in their ability to be used to assess high-resolution brain maps largely owing to their invasiveness and poor spatiotemporal resolution, respectively. In this study, we developed a flexible graphene-based multichannel electrode array for electrocorticography (ECoG) recording, which enabled us to assess cortical maps in a time- and labor-efficient manner. The flexible electrode array, formed by chemical vapor deposition (CVD)-grown graphene, provided low impedance and electrical noise because a good interface between the graphene and brain tissue was created, which improved the detectability of neural signals. Furthermore, cortical map remodeling was induced upon electrical stimulation at the cortical surface through a subset of graphene spots. This result demonstrated the macroscale plasticity of cortical maps, suggesting perceptual enhancement via electrical rehabilitation at the cortical surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental study of quantum coherence decomposition and trade-off relations in a tripartite system

Quantum coherence is the most fundamental of all quantum quantifiers, underlying other well-known quantities such as entanglement. It can be distributed in a multipartite system in various ways—for example, in a bipartite system it can exist within subsystems (local coherence) or collectively between the subsystems (global coherence), and exhibits a trade-off relation. In this paper, we experimentally verify these coherence trade-off relations in adiabatically evolved nuclear spin systems using an NMR spectrometer. We study the full set of coherence trade-off relations between the original state, the bipartite product state, the tripartite product state, and the decohered product state. We also experimentally verify the monogamy inequality and show that both the quantum systems are polygamous during the evolution. We find that the properties of the state in terms of coherence and monogamy are equivalent. This illustrates the utility of using coherence as a characterization tool for quantum states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Systems biology analysis of lung fibrosis-related genes in the bleomycin mouse model

Tissue fibrosis is a major driver of pathology in aging and is involved in numerous age-related diseases. The lungs are particularly susceptible to fibrotic pathology which is currently difficult to treat. The mouse bleomycin-induced fibrosis model was developed to investigate lung fibrosis and widely used over the years. However, a systematic analysis of the accumulated results has not been performed. We undertook a comprehensive data mining and subsequent manual curation, resulting in a collection of 213 genes (available at the TiRe database, www.tiredb.org), which when manipulated had a clear impact on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis. Our meta-analysis highlights the age component in pulmonary fibrosis and strong links of related genes with longevity. The results support the validity of the bleomycin model to human pathology and suggest the importance of a multi-target therapeutic strategy for pulmonary fibrosis treatment.
MLS
Nature.com

Coexisting commensurate and incommensurate charge ordered phases in CoO

The subtle interplay of strong electronic correlations in a distorted crystal lattice often leads to the evolution of novel emergent functionalities in the strongly correlated materials (SCM). Here, we unravel such unprecedented commensurate (COM) and incommensurate (ICOM) charge ordered (CO) phases at room temperature in a simple transition-metal mono-oxide, namely CoO. The electron diffraction pattern unveils a COM (\(q_{1}\)=\(\frac{1}{2}(1,1,{\bar{1}})\) and ICOM (\(q_{2}=0.213(1,1,{\bar{1}})\)) periodic lattice distortion. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) captures unidirectional and bidirectional stripe patterns of charge density modulations. The widespread phase singularities in the phase-field of the order parameter (OP) affirms the abundant topological disorder. Using, density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we demystify the underlying electronic mechanism. The DFT study shows that a cation disordering (\(\mathrm {Co}_{1-\textit{x}}\mathrm {O}, \text {with }{} \textit{x} = 4.17 \%\)) stabilizes Jahn-Teller (JT) distortion and localized aliovalent \(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}\) states in CoO. Therefore, the lattice distortion accompanied with mixed valence states (\(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}, \mathrm {Co}^{2+}\)) states introduces CO in CoO. Our findings offer an electronic paradigm to engineer CO to exploit the associated electronic functionalities in widely available transition-metal mono-oxides.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Origins of the change in mechanical strength of silicon/gold nanocomposites during irradiation

Silicon-based layered nanocomposites, comprised of covalent-metal interfaces, have demonstrated elevated resistance to radiation. The amorphization of the crystalline silicon sublayer during irradiation and/or heating can provide an additional mechanism for accommodating irradiation-induced defects. In this study, we investigated the mechanical strength of irradiated Si-based nanocomposites using atomistic modeling. We first examined dose effects on the defect evolution mechanisms near silicon-gold crystalline and amorphous interfaces. Our simulations reveal the growth of an emergent amorphous interfacial layer with increasing dose, a dominant factor mitigating radiation damage. We then examined the effect of radiation on the mechanical strength of silicon-gold multilayers by constructing yield surfaces. These results demonstrate a rapid onset strength loss with dose. Nearly identical behavior is observed in bulk gold, a phenomenon that can be rooted to the formation of radiation-induced stacking fault tetrahedra which dominate the dislocation emission mechanism during mechanical loading. Taken together, these results advance our understanding of the interaction between radiation-induced point defects and metal-covalent interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Nano-imaging confirms improved apatite precipitation for high phosphate/silicate ratio bioactive glasses

Bioactive glasses convert to a biomimetic apatite when in contact with physiological solutions; however, the number and type of phases precipitating depends on glass composition and reactivity. This process is typically followed by X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy. Here, we visualise surface mineralisation in a series of sodium-free bioactive glasses, using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDXS) and X-ray nano-computed tomography (nano-CT). In the glasses, the phosphate content was increased while adding stoichiometric amounts of calcium to maintain phosphate in an orthophosphate environment in the glass. Calcium fluoride was added to keep the melting temperature low. TEM brought to light the presence of phosphate clustering and nearly crystalline calcium fluoride environments in the glasses. A combination of analytical methods, including solid-state NMR, shows how with increasing phosphate content in the glass, precipitation of calcium fluoride during immersion is superseded by fluorapatite precipitation. Nano-CT gives insight into bioactive glass particle morphology after immersion, while TEM illustrates how compositional changes in the glass affect microstructure at a sub-micron to nanometre-level.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy