CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Next generation reservoir computing

By Daniel J. Gauthier ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4473-217X
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReservoir computing is a best-in-class machine learning algorithm for processing information generated by dynamical systems using observed time-series data. Importantly, it requires very small training data sets, uses linear optimization, and thus requires minimal computing resources. However, the algorithm uses randomly sampled matrices to define the underlying recurrent neural network and has a multitude of metaparameters that must be optimized. Recent results demonstrate the equivalence of reservoir computing to nonlinear vector autoregression, which requires no random matrices, fewer metaparameters, and provides interpretable results. Here, we demonstrate that nonlinear vector autoregression excels at reservoir computing benchmark tasks and requires even shorter training data sets and training time, heralding the next generation of reservoir computing.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Reservoir Computing Advances Could Make for More Accurate Weather Forecasts

A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...
COMPUTERS
cfodive.com

Inspiring the next generation of "digital native" finance leaders

When industry futurists sing the common refrain that artificial intelligence will change the way the world works, they're not saying anything new. Most industry insiders know this is true. AI is already revolutionizing many business functions within manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. One area that might come as a surprise, however, is the back office of finance. Yet, because of its ability to process and analyze large amounts of data in record time, AI is poised to completely transform financial planning and analysis (FP&A), empowering a new generation of finance leaders to drive their organizations forward in a fast-changing and unpredictable business world.
SOFTWARE
umn.edu

Next-generation Earth systems science report

The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Mathematics released Next Generation Earth Systems Science at the National Science Foundation, which lays out a vision for a systems approach to studying the Earth and identifies facilities, infrastructure, coordinating mechanisms, computing, and workforce. Melissa Kenney, Director of Research and Knowledge Initiatives at...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Next-generation camera can better locate tumors

A few years ago, Edoardo Charbon, an EPFL professor and head of the Advanced Quantum Architecture Laboratory, unveiled a new, ultra-high-power camera called Swiss SPAD2. His device was the first to be able to capture and count the very smallest form of light particle: the photon. It can also generate 3D images and calculate depth of field by measuring the amount of time it takes for a photon to travel from the camera to an object.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir Computing#Data Science#Small Data#Computer#Edge Computing#Fig#Wout#Rcs#Nvar
CoinTelegraph

The next generation of data-driven healthcare is here

In the past 60 years, the life expectancy of the average newborn has increased by nearly 20 years — from 52.5 to 72, as of 2018. We’ve seen an incredible wave of technological innovation in this time: The introduction of the internet, medical breakthroughs and an enhanced understanding of public health initiatives have transformed the course of human life. And with new technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence now taking the stage, we know that even more radical transformation is coming. These disruptive technologies are paving the way for both longer and healthier lifespans.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
ZDNet

GNOME 41: The next-generation Linux desktop

If you're just a GNOME user, there's a lot to like about the latest version of this popular Linux desktop interface. But, if you're a GNOME developer, there's more to love in it. Firstly, as for the interface itself, it now boasts a new top utility for discovering and installing...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

Mesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dynamics of moisture diffusion and adsorption in plant cuticles including the role of cellulose

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25225-y, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 10. The term at the end of the denominator was presented as a product rather than a fraction, and incorrectly read:. $${\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}(z,t)=\frac{{\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{SC}}}}}}}\,{\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}\,K\,c}{({c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}}-K\,c)(1+K\,({\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}-1)\,c{c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}})},\,0 \, < \,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coupled social and land use dynamics affect dietary choice and agricultural land-use extent

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 204 (2021) Cite this article. Dietary patterns have long been a driver of global land use. Increasingly, they also respond to it, in part because of social processes that support adoption of eco-conscious diets. Here we develop a coupled social-and-land use mathematical model parameterised for 153 countries. We project global land use for future population, income, and agricultural yield using our coupled dynamical model. We find that coupled social-and-land feedbacks can alter the peak global land use for agriculture by up to 2 billion hectares, depending on the parameter regime. Across all yield scenarios, the model projects that social dynamics will cause an increase in eco-conscious dietary behaviour until the middle of the 21st century, after which it will decline in response to declining land use caused by a shrinking global population. The model also exhibits a regime of synergistic effects whereby simultaneous changes to multiple socio-economic parameters are required to change land use projections. This research demonstrates the value of including coupled social-and-land feedbacks in land use projections.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient CO electroreduction on facet-selective copper films with high conversion rate

Tuning the facet exposure of Cu could promote the multi-carbon (C2+) products formation in electrocatalytic CO2 reduction. Here we report the design and realization of a dynamic deposition-etch-bombardment method for Cu(100) facets control without using capping agents and polymer binders. The synthesized Cu(100)-rich films lead to a high Faradaic efficiency of 86.5% and a full-cell electricity conversion efficiency of 36.5% towards C2+ products in a flow cell. By further scaling up the electrode into a 25 cm2 membrane electrode assembly system, the overall current can ramp up to 12 A while achieving a single-pass yield of 13.2% for C2+ products. An insight into the influence of Cu facets exposure on intermediates is provided by in situ spectroscopic methods supported by theoretical calculations. The collected information will enable the precise design of CO2 reduction reactions to obtain desired products, a step towards future industrial CO2 refineries.
CHEMISTRY
VentureBeat

Intel unveils second-generation neuromorphic computing chip

Intel today announced a major update to its neuromorphic computing program, including a second-generation chip called Loihi 2 and Lava, an open source framework for developing “neuro-inspired” applications. The company is now offering two Loihi 2-based neuromorphic systems — Oheo Gulch and Kapoho Point. They will be available through a cloud service to members of the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC) and Lava via GitHub for free.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Wdr1 and cofilin are necessary mediators of immune-cell-specific apoptosis triggered by Tecfidera

Despite the emerging importance of reactive electrophilic drugs, deconvolution of their principal targets remains difficult. The lack of genetic tractability/interventions and reliance on secondary validation using other non-specific compounds frequently complicate the earmarking of individual binders as functionally- or phenotypically-sufficient pathway regulators. Using a redox-targeting approach to interrogate how on-target binding of pleiotropic electrophiles translates to a phenotypic output in vivo, we here systematically track the molecular components attributable to innate immune cell toxicity of the electrophilic-drug dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera®). In a process largely independent of canonical Keap1/Nrf2-signaling, Keap1-specific modification triggers mitochondrial-targeted neutrophil/macrophage apoptosis. On-target Keap1–ligand-engagement is accompanied by dissociation of Wdr1 from Keap1 and subsequent coordination with cofilin, intercepting Bax. This phagocytic-specific cell-killing program is recapitulated by whole-animal administration of dimethyl fumarate, where individual depletions of the players identified above robustly suppress apoptosis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy