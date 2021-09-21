CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Electronic structure and signature of Tomonaga–Luttinger liquid state in epitaxial CoSb nanoribbons

By Rui Lou ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4852-6189
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, monolayer CoSb/SrTiO3 has been proposed as a candidate harboring interfacial superconductivity in analogy with monolayer FeSe/SrTiO3. Experimentally, while the CoSb-based compounds manifesting as nanowires and thin films have been realized on SrTiO3 substrates, serving as a rich playground, their electronic structures are still unknown and yet to be resolved. Here, we have fabricated CoSb1−x nanoribbons with quasi-one-dimensional stripes on SrTiO3(001) substrates using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the electronic structure by in situ angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Straight Fermi surfaces without lateral dispersions are observed. CoSb1−x/SrTiO3 is slightly hole doped, where the interfacial charge transfer is opposite to that in monolayer FeSe/SrTiO3. The spectral weight near the Fermi level exhibits power-law-like suppression and obeys a universal temperature scaling, serving as the signature of Tomonaga–Luttinger liquid (TLL) state. The obtained TLL parameter of ~0.21 shows the underlying strong correlations. Our results not only suggest CoSb1−x nanoribbon as a representative TLL system but also provide clues for further investigations on the CoSb-related interface.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Anisotropic epitaxial stabilization of a low-symmetry ferroelectric with enhanced electromechanical response

Piezoelectrics interconvert mechanical energy and electric charge and are widely used in actuators and sensors. The best performing materials are ferroelectrics at a morphotropic phase boundary, where several phases coexist. Switching between these phases by electric field produces a large electromechanical response. In ferroelectric BiFeO3, strain can create a morphotropic-phase-boundary-like phase mixture and thus generate large electric-field-dependent strains. However, this enhanced response occurs at localized, randomly positioned regions of the film. Here, we use epitaxial strain and orientation engineering in tandem—anisotropic epitaxy—to craft a low-symmetry phase of BiFeO3 that acts as a structural bridge between the rhombohedral-like and tetragonal-like polymorphs. Interferometric displacement sensor measurements reveal that this phase has an enhanced piezoelectric coefficient of ×2.4 compared with typical rhombohedral-like BiFeO3. Band-excitation frequency response measurements and first-principles calculations provide evidence that this phase undergoes a transition to the tetragonal-like polymorph under electric field, generating an enhanced piezoelectric response throughout the film and associated field-induced reversible strains. These results offer a route to engineer thin-film piezoelectrics with improved functionalities, with broader perspectives for other functional oxides.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Electron Behavior Surprises Solid State Physicists

A surprise result for solid state physicists hints at an unusual electron behavior. While studying the behavior of electrons in iron-based superconducting materials, researchers at the University of Tokyo observed a strange signal relating to the way electrons are arranged. The signal implies a new arrangement of electrons the researchers call a nematicity wave, and they hope to collaborate with theoretical physicists to better understand it. The nematicity wave could help researchers understand the way electrons interact with each other in superconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Causal reductionism and causal structures

Causal reductionism is the widespread assumption that there is no room for additional causes once we have accounted for all elementary mechanisms within a system. Due to its intuitive appeal, causal reductionism is prevalent in neuroscience: once all neurons have been caused to fire or not to fire, it seems that causally there is nothing left to be accounted for. Here, we argue that these reductionist intuitions are based on an implicit, unexamined notion of causation that conflates causation with prediction. By means of a simple model organism, we demonstrate that causal reductionism cannot provide a complete and coherent account of ‘what caused what’. To that end, we outline an explicit, operational approach to analyzing causal structures.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers answer key question about electron states

Scientists are working hard to engineer the properties of nanostructures, such as atoms and molecules, to realize efficient logic devices that can operate at the fundamental scale of matter—the scale of atoms. To make "engineering" possible at that scale, researchers have to be able to look at the internal structure of an atom, the so-called orbital structure, where electrons are confined in a series of shells.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological phase transition in chiral graphene nanoribbons: from edge bands to end states

Precise control over the size and shape of graphene nanostructures allows engineering spin-polarized edge and topological states, representing a novel source of non-conventional π-magnetism with promising applications in quantum spintronics. A prerequisite for their emergence is the existence of robust gapped phases, which are difficult to find in extended graphene systems. Here we show that semi-metallic chiral GNRs (chGNRs) narrowed down to nanometer widths undergo a topological phase transition. We fabricated atomically precise chGNRs of different chirality and size by on surface synthesis using predesigned molecular precursors. Combining scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) measurements and theory simulations, we follow the evolution of topological properties and bulk band gap depending on the width, length, and chirality of chGNRs. Our findings represent a new platform for producing topologically protected spin states and demonstrate the potential of connecting chiral edge and defect structure with band engineering.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Ge#Epitaxy#Cosb Srtio3#Tll#Stm#Fermi#1d Systems#Samples I Iii#Fig
Nature.com

A first principles investigation on the structural, mechanical, electronic, and catalytic properties of biphenylene

Recently, a new two-dimensional allotrope of carbon (biphenylene) was experimentally synthesized. Using first-principles calculations, we systematically investigated the structural, mechanical, electronic, and HER properties of biphenylene. A large cohesive energy, absence of imaginary phonon frequencies, and an ultrahigh melting point up to 4500 K demonstrate its high stability. Biphenylene exhibits a maximum Young’s modulus of 259.7 N/m, manifesting its robust mechanical performance. Furthermore, biphenylene was found to be metallic with a n-type Dirac cone, and it exhibited improved HER performance over that of graphene. Our findings suggest that biphenylene is a promising material with potential applications in many important fields, such as chemical catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A technique to create sub-10-nm graphene nanoribbons from squashed carbon nanotubes

Graphene nanoribbons (GNRs) are narrow and long strips of graphene with widths below 100 nm. GNRs that have smooth edges, a sizable bandgap and high charge carrier mobility could be highly valuable for a wide range of electronic and optoelectronic applications. So far, however, engineers have not yet introduced a method to prepare these useful components on a large scale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dynamics of moisture diffusion and adsorption in plant cuticles including the role of cellulose

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25225-y, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 10. The term at the end of the denominator was presented as a product rather than a fraction, and incorrectly read:. $${\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}(z,t)=\frac{{\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{SC}}}}}}}\,{\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}\,K\,c}{({c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}}-K\,c)(1+K\,({\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}-1)\,c{c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}})},\,0 \, < \,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Corrosion inhibition of locally de-passivated surfaces by DFT study of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole on copper

Investigating the interaction of organic inhibitors with metal and alloy surfaces is crucial for an atomic-scale understanding of their protection efficiency, particularly on the initiation of localized corrosion by pitting. Quantum chemical DFT calculations were performed to optimize the constructed model of a depassivated copper surface and to study the adsorption of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT), on different zones exposed by local depassivation. Reactive sites exist at the metal surface, at the oxide surface, as well as on the oxide edges and oxide walls. The surface-reactive sites are the unsaturated and saturated copper atoms and singly and doubly unsaturated oxygen atoms of the oxide, and the copper atoms of the metal. The sulfur (Sexo and Sendo) and nitrogen (N or NH) atoms are the reactive sites in the molecules. MBT can covalently bond to the oxide surface as well as to the oxide edges, oxide walls, and metal surface exposed by depassivation. For the thione species, local adsorption strength decreases as oxide edges > oxide surface > metal surface > oxide walls, suggesting that MBT heals the low coordinated sites. For the thiolate species, adsorption strength is similar on the different area, except the oxide walls. The results show the ability of the inhibitor to interact on different zones of a locally depassivated surface and to form a strongly adsorbed organic film, which can block the initiation of localized corrosion by enhancing the interfacial barrier properties, including in the local surface areas incompletely passivated or locally damaged by depassivation.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy