Energy price cap ‘puts small suppliers at risk’

By Rachel Millard
Telegraph
 10 days ago

The price cap on energy bills risks pushing smaller energy suppliers out of business, experts have warned, adding to the pressure on consumers it is designed to protect. Yesterday Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, insisted the cap would remain in place despite suppliers grappling with soaring record wholesale energy prices.

fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
Kwasi Kwarteng
Telegraph

Poorest must not bear brunt of green energy switch costs

The poorest households are at risk of suffering the most if Britain hikes gas bills to fund its switch to green power, a government infrastructure tsar has warned, as energy prices surge to record highs. Bridget Rosewell, a member of the National Infrastructure Commission, said that ministers are in danger...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Explains Bill Increase For Natural Gas, Electric Customers

DENVER (CBS4)– The price of natural gas used to heat homes is on the rise. Xcel Energy warned customers about the increase earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The energy company said there are three reasons for the increase: demand is outpacing supply during the pandemic, gas exports have increased and there is damage from the recent hurricane, Hurricane Ida. Residential customers will pay an average of 14% more, with the average bill going up from $78 to $89. Electricity costs are also going up because natural gas is used at some electric generating facilities. The average household bill will see an increase in their electric bill of about 2%.
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
The Independent

Customers face £30-a-month price hike when energy companies go bust

Consumers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes out of business stand to pay almost £30 a month more, Citizens Advice has found.The energy watchdog warns people will face “desperate choices” this winter after finding that customers of the five largest failed suppliers are set to pay £6.70 more a week when moved on to the default tariffs of a replacement firm.The energy price cap is due to rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters on October 1.We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this...
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
BBC

Fuel shortage: Food banks could face empty shelves this week

Food banks in Wales could struggle if fuel supply problems continue, a charity group has warned. FareShare Cymru, which organises food donations to more than 150 groups, said it was facing major transport issues. Many UK petrol stations were left dry over the weekend due to panic buying, retailers have...
