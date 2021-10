New York City is not only the cultural capital of America; it is also home to America’s most, uh, spirited driving. Also, it would make sense that even as early as the 1890s, NYC had automobiles in relatively high numbers. (Keep in mind that these were the days in which even GM was still the new guy.) These two factors make the fact that the first known death by car accident happened in NYC easy to believe. But, like all good New York stories, this one is full of weird (possibly shady) business people, public transportation, and murder by clam chowder.

