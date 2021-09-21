CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US futures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Sept 21): US stock futures rebounded on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off the risks of a contagion from the Evergrande crisis in China, while focus remained on the Federal Reserve's meeting for cues on a timeline to taper its stimulus. Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow, which houses...

Sterling rises 0.5% as bargain hunters lend support after sharp selloff

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling rose on Thursday as investors bought the dip after a selloff this week dragged the currency to a nine-month low. Sterling has erased all of its strong 2021 gains, down around eight cents since its June peak, as concerns weigh about British economic growth and inflation is expected to jump as the country grapples with a fuel crisis.
Whatever happens to Evergrande, nobody wants to short the yuan

(Sept 30): The highly public unraveling of China Evergrande Group is shaking markets worldwide, but analysts are confident the nation’s own currency will be spared. The yuan has been the subject of almost no short recommendations. Even among bearish analysts, few suggest betting against it directly amid soaring trade surpluses, negative carry for short positions and potential intervention by the People’s Bank in the case of Evergrande’s collapse.
China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Intuitive Surgical could more than quadruple sales with its current robotic surgical systems technology. MercadoLibre has enormous growth prospects in the Latin American e-commerce market. Nvidia is poised to benefit from increased demand for its chips in artificial intelligence and gaming. There's one really easy way to improve your investing...
Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
Jim Cramer's Message to Investors Amid Tuesday's Market Selloff

Amid Tuesday's sharp selloff and rotation out of tech stocks, Jim Cramer said investors should sit on their hands. As of intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 447.10 points, the Nasdaq was down 391.93 points and the S&P 500 was down 84.06 points. Cramer said that his...
Shares stanch bleeding after selloff

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors sought to stanch the bleeding on Wednesday after world stock markets suffered their worst rout since January and U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months. Stock indices in the United States and Europe staged a partial recovery after a...
