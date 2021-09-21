FBI: Remains are Gabby Petito; manner of death is homicide
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that remains found Sunday in a Wyoming park are those of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito. In a Twitter post, the FBI office in Denver said: "Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."www.baynews9.com
