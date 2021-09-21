CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Camila Comes Out Tonight’: San Sebastian Review

By Jonathan Romney
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina’s Inés Barrionuevo explores fluid adolescent sexuality in her accomplished third feature. Young Argentine feminism is loud and proud in Camila Comes Out Tonight, the third feature from writer-director Inés Barrionuevo. Following two other youth-themes movies, Atlantida and last year’s Las Motitos, Barrionuevo offers a politically upfront rallying call that, while somewhat schematically polemical, gets its message across energetically and stylishly. This high school drama is very much a product of the new female film generation empowered by the success of Céline Sciamma, and that the film can be somewhat on the nose won’t prevent it from having an avid following at festivals, especially on women’s and LGBTQ circuits; platform exposure should be lively.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

My Screen Life: Producer and PR supremo Rosa Garcia Merino on San Sebastian, Michelle Obama and being discreet

The founding partner of Featurent talks San Sebastian and working with filmmaker Alejandro Amenabar. Rosa Garcia Merino is a founding partner of Featurent, a company that combines production and publicity work. Her career in the industry started in PR, working on several of Alejandro Amenabar’s films including The Sea Inside, The Others and While At War, as well as Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Biutiful. As an executive producer, Garcia Merino’s upcoming titles include Chiqui Carabante’s black comedy La Fortaleza and Javier Marco’s debut feature Josefina, starring Emma Suarez, which is premiering in the New Directors section at San Sebastian. At the festival she will also handle promotion for Amenabar’s debut TV series La Fortuna for Movistar+ and Manuel Martin Cuenca’s The Daughter.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Director Inés Barrionuevo on 'Camila Comes Out Tonight,' What's Changed in Argentina

“Camila Comes Out at Night,” which plays in main competition this weekend at San Sebastián, begins with teen Camila in a museum, gazing at a ancient photo. It’s of an indigenous Paraguayan girl, Niña Ache, who was captured by colonialists, made to work as a servant and finally interned in a psychiatric ward for her strong sexual tendencies, the text next to the photo reads.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fever Dream’: Film Review | San Sebastian 2021

Terror and beauty have been onscreen partners many times. But in Fever Dream, a film that lives up to its name, their connection is inextricable and eerie, shaped and propelled by an uncanny sense of emergency. Setting Claudia Llosa’s chilling new feature apart is how thoroughly it plants the viewer within its story’s emotional churn. And it wastes no time, plunging us straight into a disorienting sense of crisis in its opening seconds: A woman, seemingly paralyzed, describes in voiceover the feeling of something wormlike within her body as she’s dragged over brush by a young boy. Whether he’s taking...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Céline Sciamma
GreenwichTime

Spain's Film Factory Closes Germany on Iciar Bollaín's 'Maixabel,' in San Sebastian Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has sold Icíar Bollaín’s San Sebastian Festival-bound Basque reconciliation drama “Maixabel” to Germany, striking a deal with Berlin-based distributor Piffl Medien. The film is set to make its theatrical release in Spain on Sept. 24 via Buena Vista Intl. More from Variety. Lea Seydoux Starrer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Noise Of Engines’: First Trailer For San Sebastian Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for The Noise Of Engines (Le Bruit Des Moteurs), Philippe Grégoire’s French-language drama. The film is set to have its world premiere in San Sebastian Film Festival’s New Directors Competition on Sunday, September 19. The pic follows Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Vicenta B.’ scoops San Sebastian industry prize

Vicenta B. has scooped the biggest cash industry prize at San Sebastian’s industry awards this year, winning the Egeda Platino Industy Award for the Best Work In Progress (WIP) Latin American film. The feature, directed by Cuban filmmaker Carlos Lechuga (who participated in Horizontes Latinos at San Sebastian in 2016),...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Romanian San Sebastian Competitor 'Blue Moon' Rides Ripples of Family Dysfunction

In “Blue Moon,” young Irina dreams of University in Bucharest while her chaotic, rural family serves to undermine her future. Alina Grigore’s directorial debut premiers in competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and follows Irina’s psychological take on ‘blood for blood.’. Grigore – who wrote and starred in Berlinale...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#San Sebastian Review#Argentine#Lgbtq#Argentinian#Church
SFGate

Hitting San Sebastian: Tabakalera Titles

Basque Icons Aduriz, Maya, Iraburu Link for Creative Doc (EXCLUSIVE) “Su Hotza” follows an intrepid journalist who enters the hermetic world of haute cuisine to investigate the accidental death of a mysterious diner in a high-end restaurant and soon discovers the seamy side of San Sebastian. For two decades, Aldarondo has forged a multidisciplinary profile that encompasses the worlds of advertising, television, video and short films. He is currently helming documentary “Simulacro,” about musician Rafael Berrio, and is in post on his short film “Poseidon Oporretan.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

In pictures: Screen’s Spain Stars of Tomorrow celebrate in San Sebastian

A selection of Screen’s inaugural Spain Stars of Tomorrow cohort united for a reception during San Sebastian International Film Festival on Tuesday evening (September 21), at Restaurante Ni Neu. The Screen Stars in attendance were filmmakers JiaJie Yu Yan and Elena López Riera, plus actors Jone Laspiur, Berta Castañé and...
WORLD
Screendaily

Industry returns to a rousing, Covid-secure San Sebastian

After last year’s festival relied on an online industry offering, with many international attendees unable to attend in person, the screen sector was champing at the bit to return to San Sebastian, a festival cherished by many for its beach location and exquisite culinary offerings, which wraps tomorrow (Sept 25).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Screendaily

7 projects from San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum

San Sebastian will host the 10th Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum from September 20-22, showcasing projects from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, France and Spain. A total of 14 fiction and non-fiction works will be pitched this year, both at industry sessions and one-to-ones, with prizes including the Best Project Award;...
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Latin America LGBTQI+ Panel at San Sebastian: Trends, Hurdles

Taking place inside a cool, concrete extension of the San Telmo Museum, a dedicated Basque cultural hub, the challenges facing LGBTQI+ cinema in Latin America was the subject an industry panel at San Sebastian International Film Festival. Participants included Patra Spanou of the eponymous German sales outfit, which handled sales...
MOVIES
Screendaily

In pictures: Unifrance reception at San Sebastian 2021

Unifrance hosted a drinks reception at San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 19, in partnership with Screen International. Held at the Hotel Maria Cristina, the event was attended by guests including Joachim Lafosse, director of The Restless, Audrey Diwan, director of Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, Claire Simon, director of I Want To Talk About Duras, and Unifrance president Serge Toubiana.
ENTERTAINMENT
Screendaily

San Sebastian 2021 unveils packed industry programme

As the 69th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival gets underway today (September 17), the festival boasts an increased in-person presence as well as extending last year’s hybrid approach to its industry activities. All activities will take place in-person (apart from, appropriately enough, a talk on artificial intelligence and...
MOVIES
Deadline

San Sebastian TV Review: Stanley Tucci In Alejandro Amenábar’s ‘La Fortuna’

Beneath the briny, where Davy Jones’ Locker is home to the bodies of thousands of dead sailors who lost their lives on the high seas, there be treasure. Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) has never let go of his boyhood dreams of roaming the world turning up buried jewels and ships’ figureheads and letting pieces of eight run through his light fingers, although he has come up with some distinctly adult ploys to make that possible. Are they legal? Perhaps extra-legal would be the right expression. Think black ops. At the very least, there are some shady characters involved, the kinds...
TV SERIES
abc17news.com

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers have swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon” (“Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore. American actress and producer Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the 69th edition of Spain’s biggest film festival. Chastain shared the best leading performance award with 16-year-old Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, who starred in the Danish film “As in Heaven” (“Du som er i himlen”). Tea Lindeburg received the best director award for the same film.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Screen’s chief critic Fionnuala Halligan honoured at San Sebastian

Fionnuala Halligan, chief critic and reviews editor for Screen International, has been honoured for her contribution to journalism at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Halligan was awarded the Recognition of Journalism Work prize at the festival in Spain on Thursday September 23. It was presented by Javier Hurtado, the...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Alejandro Amenábar talks sailing into new waters with TV series ‘La Fortuna’

Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, whose feature credits include The Others, Agora and While At War, discusses his first TV series, La Fortuna, inspired by the true story of the legal battle between the Spanish government and an American treasure hunter, played by Stanley Tucci, to claim the bounty of a Spanish frigate that sank in 1804.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy