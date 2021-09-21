‘Camila Comes Out Tonight’: San Sebastian Review

Argentina’s Inés Barrionuevo explores fluid adolescent sexuality in her accomplished third feature. Young Argentine feminism is loud and proud in Camila Comes Out Tonight, the third feature from writer-director Inés Barrionuevo. Following two other youth-themes movies, Atlantida and last year’s Las Motitos, Barrionuevo offers a politically upfront rallying call that, while somewhat schematically polemical, gets its message across energetically and stylishly. This high school drama is very much a product of the new female film generation empowered by the success of Céline Sciamma, and that the film can be somewhat on the nose won’t prevent it from having an avid following at festivals, especially on women’s and LGBTQ circuits; platform exposure should be lively.