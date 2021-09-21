CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Concludes First Round of Hartford Invitational

Cover picture for the articleSouth Kent, Conn. – The Fordham golf team concluded round one of the Hartford Hawks Invitational on Monday in a tie for 12th out of 18 teams. Round two of three was suspended due to darkness at Bull's Bridge Golf Club. After one round of play, Central Florida is in the lead with a 4-under 284, four strokes ahead of UConn, who is at even par. The Rams finished 19-over. UCF's Nicholas Estrada and Sacred Heart's Marcus Lim are in a tie for first at 4-under.

