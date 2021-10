Foreign-language drama streamer Walter Presents has inked a multi-territory deal with Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset for five of its programs for the 2022/23 period. Shows include The Silence Of Water, Rosy Abate, Codename Solo, Love And Sacrifice and Winds Of Passion, all of which will be made available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the U.S. and Canada, and on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku in the U.S. The Silence Of Water will also launch in Australia on Stan and in New Zealand via TVNZ. The Silence Of Water centres on the disappearance of a teenager that becomes the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO