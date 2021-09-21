CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) updates full year 2021 AFFO guidance

 10 days ago

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the "Company" or "Americold"), the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today updated its full year 2021 AFFO guidance to reflect the impact of ongoing pressures on current market conditions primarily driven by unprecedented labor disruptions. These labor disruptions are constraining food production, which continues to weigh on occupancy, and are driving inflation in Americold's cost structure, primarily in the Company's labor expense.

