Form 8-K Uber Technologies, Inc For: Sep 21

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38902. 45-2647441. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Fast Track Solutions, For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Earliest Event Reported: September 29, 2021. Better For You Wellness, Inc. (Exact name of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KBS Real Estate Investme For: Sep 20

KBS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST II, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) ______________________________________________________. Maryland. 000-53649. 26-0658752. (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 800 Newport Center Drive.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP For: Sep 30

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): September 29, 2021. Prospect Capital Corporation. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) MARYLAND.
ECONOMY
Dara Khosrowshahi
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MARKEL CORP For: Sep 27

8-K _______________________________________________. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (. 804. ) 747-0136. Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) _______________________________________________. Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Solid Biosciences Inc. For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. (617) 337-4680. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Laird Superfood, Inc. For: Sep 24

SISTERS, Oregon – September 27, 2021 – Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood", "we" and "our"), today announced the appointment of Patrick Gaston to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Gaston is the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Phillips Edison & Compan For: Sep 27

CONSENT OF JONES LANG LASALLE AMERICAS, INC. We hereby consent to the (1) use of our name in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), and the related prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (2) references to and inclusion of the information derived from the market study (the “market study”) prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. for the Company in, and making the information derived from the market study part of, the Registration Statement, including through the incorporation by reference therein of the economic and demographic data included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, and (3) filing of this consent as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, which is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Simpson Manufacturing For: Sep 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 22, 2021. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Exact name of registrant...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Uxin Ltd For: Sep 24

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Canagold Resources Ltd. For: Sep 24

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) #810 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Navigator Holdings Ltd. For: Sep 23

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Match Group, Inc. For: Sep 22

DALLAS, TX – September 22, 2021 – Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it intends to commence an offering of shares of its common stock (the "Shares") in a registered direct offering (the "Registered Direct Offering"). The price per share and the number of shares of common stock to be issued will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of common stock during an averaging period commencing September 24, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Frequency Therapeutics, For: Sep 22

Exhibit 99.1 LEADING A NEW CATEGORY IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE Advancing Novel Approaches to Hearing Restoration Corporate Overview September 2021 Copyright Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. 1Exhibit 99.1 LEADING A NEW CATEGORY IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE Advancing Novel Approaches to Hearing Restoration Corporate Overview September 2021 Copyright Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. 1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form DEF 14C HWN, INC. For: Sep 20

Information Statement Pursuant to Section 14(c) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Check the appropriate box:. ☐Preliminary Information Statement. ☐Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14c-5(d)...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Bath & Body Works, Inc. For: Sep 17

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE. as Specified in Its Charter) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if...
COLUMBUS, OH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. For: Sep 17

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program. BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS (September 17, 2021): HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HONE) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, which has received regulatory approval, the Company may repurchase up to 2,668,159 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares following completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 16, 2021. The April 16, 2021 share repurchase program was completed on September 8, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM), Five9 (FIVN) Terminate Merger

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Zoom and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) have mutually terminated the merger agreement executed by the parties on July 16, 2021. At...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS

