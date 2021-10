Surprising nobody, Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) just took home his first-ever Emmy Award on Sunday night. (See the winner’s list.) His 2021 Emmys win for “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV Plus was expected because he had already claimed victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Now Sudeikis is in the coveted Best Comedy Actor Emmy club, which just so happens to include his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Bill Hader, who prevailed twice for HBO’s “Barry.” SEE How to watch the Emmys without a TV Between 2005 and 2013, Sudeikis and Hader yucked it up each and every weekend on...

