A YouTuber in Dubai unboxed the iPhone 13 Pro Max, showing off the updated packaging and new gold color. Apple's embargoes for the iPhone 13 haven't lifted, but that doesn't prevent some from sharing videos early. A YouTuber in Dubai, known as SalimBaba Technical, posted a three-minute video. The video isn't in English, but viewers can observe the updated packaging and the gold iPhone 13 Pro Max in action. Unfortunately, Apple's rendered product images and video don't always capture how colors appear in real life, so this is the first real look at the new gold color.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO