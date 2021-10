On Monday, highly rated Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo maintained a "buy" rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) , setting a price target of $78. Fitzgerald looks for a well above consensus EPS of $0.61 when UBER reports their third quarter numbers in early November. Readers will recall that UBER surprised us all when reporting a surprise profit for the second quarter on 75% revenue growth. Thank you, DiDi (DIDI) . For this quarter, Wall Street in general is looking for a loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of roughly $4.45 billion, which would be good for growth of 42% or so.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO