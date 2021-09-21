100G MAC and 100G PCS IP Cores for high performance applications are now available

The New Tool Aims to Automatically Generate Reusable Microchip’s Layout Blocks IPs, Significantly Reducing Overall Project’s Design time. SAN DIEGO -- Sept. 28, 2021 -- GBT Technologies Inc. ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing EDA (Electronic Design Automation) software technology to automate the generation of reusable ICs layout blocks Intellectual property (IPs). Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) is a reusable logic or layout unit design. An automatic IP layout generator can enable significant time reduction by designing complete IP blocks that can be reused in wide verity of IC projects. Many of today’s IC’s functionalities are integrated into single chips that are called System on Chip (SoC). A SoC is an integrated circuit that integrates electronic and computer components on it. It is consistent of core blocks each performing its own task, for example internal memory, storage, central processing unit (CPU), input/output ports (USB, HDMI), graphic processing units, analog circuitries, radio and more. In modern SoC’s there are also AI and other complex blocks to enable advanced capabilities. Using reusable, pre-designed IP cores/blocks is becoming more and more crucial to minimize the entire IC design time.

ENGINEERING ・ 3 DAYS AGO