100G MAC and 100G PCS IP Cores for high performance applications are now available

design-reuse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2021 - Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores, today announced the availability of a 100G Ethernet MAC IP including the Reconciliation Sublayer (RS), as well as a 100G PCS IP that includes RS-FEC and Base-R (SC)- FEC sublayers. Comcores Ethernet MAC...

linuxtoday.com

Ventoy Now Available With GUI

Ventoy is an open source tool for creating bootable USB drives. It was originally released as a command line program. A web UI was introduced later in March this year, but it wasn’t really functional or easy to use. These days the developers have announced the first version of Ventoy with a native Linux GUI. Learn more about the new release here.
SOFTWARE
percona.com

MyDumper 0.11.1 is Now Available

MyDumper 0.11.1 version, which includes many new features and bug fixes, is now available. You can download the code from here. For this release, there are three main changes: 1) we added config file functionality which allows users to set session-level variables (one of the most requested features!), 2) we developed a better and robust import mechanism, and 3) we fixed all the filename related issues. Those changes and mostly the last one forced us to change the version number from 0.10.9 to 0.11.1 as a backup taken in 0.10.x will not work in 0.11.x and vice versa.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Apple iMac 21.5” Core i5 Refurbished Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

Are you looking for an exemplary computer system for your home or your office? Well, we have the perfect deal for you right here. Wccftech is offering a great offer on the Apple iMac 21.5” Core i5 Refurbished. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it right away. You don’t want to miss the chance of getting an Apple product at only a fraction of the price of a new one.
COMPUTERS
newrelic.com

How to measure Jamstack application performance

At some point, all developers need to start monitoring their site performance. No matter what architecture you’re using, what matters is that your app is performing well for your users. On average if a website takes 3 seconds or longer to load, your end users will abandon your website. Sometimes that's not even long enough to open a new browser window. Amazon found that every 100ms of latency cost 1% in sales.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ips#G Mac#Intellectual Property#G Ethernet Mac#Rs Fec#Comcores Ethernet Mac#G Ethernet Standard#The Ethernet Mac Core#Axi S Client#Cgmii#Phy#Ieee 802 3 Ba#Ieee 802 3 Bj#Pma#Comcores Silicon Agnostic#Rtl#Asics#Fpgas#Comcores Time Stamping#Ieee 1588 Software
Mac Observer

Safari 15 For Mac Now Available to Install

Safari 15 for Mac is now available for users running macOS Big Sur or Catalina. It brings with a new design and changes for tabs. Safari 15 Avaialbe for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina Users. The updated web brower introduces support for some features that are going to be...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

intoPIX extends its range of TICO-RAW IP-cores with smaller architectures supporting a wider range of image sensors and cameras

Lightweight in hardware and software and with 10X less bandwidth. Mont-Saint-Guibert, September 28, 2021 – intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression solutions, announces today the extension of its range of TICO RAW IP-cores supporting additional pixel per clock architectures to target more devices and more sensor types. This release...
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

GBT is Developing an EDA Technology For Automatic Generation of Integrated Circuits Layout IPs

The New Tool Aims to Automatically Generate Reusable Microchip’s Layout Blocks IPs, Significantly Reducing Overall Project’s Design time. SAN DIEGO -- Sept. 28, 2021 -- GBT Technologies Inc. ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing EDA (Electronic Design Automation) software technology to automate the generation of reusable ICs layout blocks Intellectual property (IPs). Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) is a reusable logic or layout unit design. An automatic IP layout generator can enable significant time reduction by designing complete IP blocks that can be reused in wide verity of IC projects. Many of today’s IC’s functionalities are integrated into single chips that are called System on Chip (SoC). A SoC is an integrated circuit that integrates electronic and computer components on it. It is consistent of core blocks each performing its own task, for example internal memory, storage, central processing unit (CPU), input/output ports (USB, HDMI), graphic processing units, analog circuitries, radio and more. In modern SoC’s there are also AI and other complex blocks to enable advanced capabilities. Using reusable, pre-designed IP cores/blocks is becoming more and more crucial to minimize the entire IC design time.
ENGINEERING
design-reuse.com

Chiplet Strategy is Key to Addressing Compute Density Challenges

Data center workloads are quickly evolving, demanding high compute density with varying mixes of compute, memory and IO capability. This is driving architectures that are moving away from a one-size-fits-all monolithic solution to disaggregated functions that can be independently scaled for specific applications. It is imperative to adopt the latest...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Achieves AIM Photonics Certification

Synopsys PIC Design Suite and IC Validator Physical Signoff Enable Innovation Across Multiple Markets, Including Data Center, Edge, AI, Automotive, Model/5G, IoT and Aerospace/Defense. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and AIM Photonics, a United States Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institute...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
design-reuse.com

Bluespec, Inc. Releases Ultra-Low Footprint RISC-V Processor Family for Xilinx FPGAs, Offers Free Quick-Start Evaluation.

September 28, 2021 -- Bluespec, Inc., a founding member of RISC-V International and supplier of RISC-V Processor IP and tools, released the MCU RISC-V processor family targeted at ultra-low resource utilization on Xilinx FPGAs. The MCU family of RISC-V processors provides FPGA users with a fully RISC-V ISA compliant processor subsystem that requires less than 2000 LUTs on Xilinx devices, saving valuable on-chip resources for engineers to implement their proprietary logic. Bluespec also released an evaluation version of the low-footprint RISC-V processor that can be downloaded for free. Bluespec’s RISC-V MCU includes a pre-built open-source toolchain and reference designs for the Digilent® Arty Artix-7 FPGA Development board providing a low barrier path to begin developing their application in minutes with a professionally implemented, optimized, and verified RISC-V processor on Xilinx FPGAs. The RISC-V MCU evaluation can be downloaded at https://info.bluespec.com/mcueval.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Arteris IP Announces 4D LiDAR Pioneer Aeva as its 200th Customer

CAMPBELL, Calif. – September 29, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that 4D LiDAR innovator Aeva Technologies, Inc., has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for its next-generation digital processing system-on-chip (SoC).
CAMPBELL, CA
design-reuse.com

Fraunhofer IPMS presents a scalable TSN multiport switch at the TSN/A conference

September 29, 2021 -- The TSN/A conference has become one of the most important international meetings of experts in the field of industrial Ethernet standards. With the help of Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), standard Ethernet gains a new dimension through time-synchronous and deterministic data transmission. How these technologies will affect industry, automotive and the audio-video-consumer world are the central questions of this year's conference on September 29 and 30. Marcus Pietzsch from the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS will take a closer look at the latency of time-critical networks in his workshop.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Faraday Announces the Success of Its ARM-based SoCs in Wide Ranging Applications

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- September 28, 2021 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that total shipments of ARM based SoC designs have exceeded 550 million units. In recent years, the applications were mainly in the fields of Mobile, MCU, Smartgrid, IoT, Networking, Multi-Function Printers, Factory Automotion, Projector, POS System, and Surveillance Equipment in 55nm, 40nm, and 28nm process nodes.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Are you optimizing the benefits of cloud computing for faster reliability verification?

EETimes (September 28, 2021) Design complexities and time-to-market pressures compel companies to find innovative ways to leverage available resources. Cloud computing provides a scalable and sustainable platform that can significantly improve runtimes in demanding EDA compute tasks like Calibre PERC reliability verification flows. We demonstrate how companies can use cloud resources to increase productivity and expedite turnaround-times, then use that data to understand the cost/benefit relationship of cloud computing and determine the optimal configuration that provides the greatest returns.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

FortifyIQ Revolutionizes Hardware Security Analysis with Pre-silicon Security Verification

SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio allow chip designers to address security vulnerabilities before manufacturing. NEWTON, MA – September 30, 2021 – There is a lot of secret data around us, some less valuable and some more valuable. The most valuable secrets, such as cryptographic keys, should be given the best possible protection – and that protection starts in hardware, rather than in software. This is where FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, comes in. With FortifyIQ solutions, the entire security verification cycle is performed at the pre-silicon stage, avoiding the expensive and time-consuming process of analyzing and correcting security vulnerabilities with a manufactured device, as well as potential re-spins and schedule delays.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1 is now available!

Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1 is now available! This is the first public release of our .NET IDE with a refreshed, fully native macOS UI; we’d love for you to download it, try it out, and share your feedback to help us shape the next major release of Visual Studio for Mac.
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Office LTSC is Now Available

Microsoft announced today that Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for commercial customers on Windows and macOS. Office LTSC is a so-called “perpetual” version of Office, meaning that commercial customers can license it outright on a per-PC basis and use it for its five years of support without getting any functional updates.
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

HP’s top-end Core i3 Chromebase is now available and affordable

One of the most interesting Chrome OS devices to come out of 2020 didn’t come in the form of a premium convertible or a sleek tablet. Instead, one of the most unique and interesting devices actually comes in one of the least familiar form factors in the Chrome OS ecosystem – The Chromebase. Chromebases are Chrome OS all-in-one desktop devices designed to be a primary PC for the workstation or as a kiosk for interaction from multiple users. Acer has been the only company in the past few years to actually produce a Chromebase but HP threw us all curveball this year with its own “twist” on the form factor. Needless to say, we’ve been quite impressed with the attractive all-in-one.
ELECTRONICS

