CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Verso Corporation (VRS) has entered into Confidentiality Agreement with Atlas FRM

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) ("Verso" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into a Confidentiality Agreement (the "Agreement") with Atlas FRM LLC (d/b/a Atlas Holdings LLC) ("Atlas"). The special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Board of Directors of Verso previously communicated to Atlas its determination, made in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that Atlas' previously disclosed $20.00 per share all-cash offer to acquire Verso was insufficient and that the Special Committee would only consider a potential transaction if Atlas meaningfully increased its offer from $20.00. The two parties agreed to exchange additional information under the terms of the Agreement to facilitate ongoing discussions regarding a potential transaction with Atlas on mutually acceptable terms.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Archer Aviation Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) a special purpose acquisition company, announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today (the “Special Meeting”). A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Verso Open to Negotiations With Atlas Holdings

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Verso Corporation says they are willing to consider a sale to Atlas Holdings if the company increases its cash offer. In a press release, Verso says they have signed a confidentiality agreement with Atlas and exchanged information to facilitate further discussions regarding the sale of the company, which would include an idled paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Enters $250M At Market Issuance Sales Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with B. Riley Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Needham & Company, LLC (each, an “Agent” and, collectively, the “Agents”) relating to shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, from time to time we may offer and sell shares of our Common Stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $250,000,000 through or to the applicable Agent, acting as sales agent or principal, pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Sales of our Common Stock, if any, may be made on the The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) at market prices or on mutually agreed terms between the applicable Agent and us.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verso Corporation#Vrs#Confidentiality Agreement#Streetinsider Premium#The Company Rrb#Atlas Frm Llc#Atlas Holdings Llc#The Special Committee#Rothschild Co#Kirkland Ellis Llp
StreetInsider.com

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Acquires Kemp for $258M in Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Kemp, the always-on application experience company that helps enterprises deliver, optimize and secure applications and networks across any cloud or hybrid environment. With this acquisition, Progress will extend its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, Application Development, Data Connectivity and Digital Experience, by adding Application Experience Management (AX).
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amplitude, Inc. For: Sep 28 Filed by: Wong Catherine

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Constitute restricted stock units ("RSUs") for which the Reporting Person is entitled to receive one (1) share...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
StreetInsider.com

NanoVibronix (NAOV) has entered the worker’s compensation market with the signing of a Provider Participation Agreement with Orchid Medical

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced it has entered the worker’s compensation market with the signing of a Provider Participation Agreement with Orchid Medical, a national provider of integrated ancillary and surgical cost containment solutions specifically for the workers’ compensation industry. The agreement facilitates the reimbursement of the company’s PainShield® product for eligible patients receiving benefits under a worker’s compensation plan making it easier for plan beneficiaries to obtain the product for the treatment of pain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

GetSwift Enters Partnership Agreement With Uber

GetSwift Technologies Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to integrate and offer a suite of products and services. GetSwift and Uber will integrate their product offerings over the next few months, enabling clients to secure their data, customer interaction, and payments by GetSwift. "Providing...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

What Is Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC)?

Many are unaware of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or what it accomplishes. This guide will explain who SIPC protects, how it operates, and why it is crucial to your investment portfolio. Investing in securities is becoming popular all over the world. You need to be careful because sometimes...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Savara Inc For: Sep 28 Filed by: RAMSAY DAVID A

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Common Stock of Apple Inc. due November 2, 2022. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page S-2 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, “Risk Factors” beginning on page PS-12 of the accompanying product supplement and “Selected Risk Considerations” beginning on page PS-4 of this pricing supplement.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROSPECTUSES, SUMMARY PROSPECTUSES AND STATEMENT OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. OF. WELLS FARGO ALTERNATIVE FUNDS. WELLS FARGO COREBUILDER SHARES. WELLS FARGO FIXED INCOME FUNDS. WELLS FARGO INTERNATIONAL AND GLOBAL EQUITY FUNDS.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Sees $10B in Peak Sales by 2030 - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg reiterated a Buy rating and $135.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after management offered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K ETF Series Solutions

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), which contain more information about the Fund and its risks. The current Prospectus and SAI, each dated September 30, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus. You can find the Fund’s Prospectus, reports to shareholders, and other information about the Fund online at www.clear-shares.com/pifi. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-617-0004 or by sending an e-mail request to ETF@usbank.com.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM), Five9 (FIVN) Terminate Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Zoom and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) have mutually terminated the merger agreement executed by the parties on July 16, 2021. At...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy