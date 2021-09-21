Verso Corporation (VRS) has entered into Confidentiality Agreement with Atlas FRM
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) ("Verso" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into a Confidentiality Agreement (the "Agreement") with Atlas FRM LLC (d/b/a Atlas Holdings LLC) ("Atlas"). The special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Board of Directors of Verso previously communicated to Atlas its determination, made in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that Atlas' previously disclosed $20.00 per share all-cash offer to acquire Verso was insufficient and that the Special Committee would only consider a potential transaction if Atlas meaningfully increased its offer from $20.00. The two parties agreed to exchange additional information under the terms of the Agreement to facilitate ongoing discussions regarding a potential transaction with Atlas on mutually acceptable terms.www.streetinsider.com
