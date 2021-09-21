I have 50/50 physical and legal custody of my kids and want to move out of state with them. What do I do?
I have been offered a huge promotion based in another state with significantly lower cost of living. (I currently live in Southern California and the promotion requires a move to Kansas) This promotion comes with a significant raise. My children's mother is unemployed, but is apparently taking some college classes. She lives with her newest boyfriend, but I do not believe she is on the lease/mortgage.avvo.com
Comments / 0