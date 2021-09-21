Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

There are plenty of places you can get a great view of fall foliage, but very few even come close to rival the sights in Lake Placid. It is currently very close to peak for fall foliage in the popular tourist town in the Adirondacks. So, this weekend would be the perfect time to take a 3 hour ride through the mountains and check out the leaves as they are at their most beautiful. While the drive might be breathtaking, so is it at the top of Whiteface Mountain.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO