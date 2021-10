I remember the days of going to an Alabama football game with a paper ticket in hand, handing it to the usher, and getting a stub back. I remember the days of going to rock or country music concerts with paper tickets and saving the ticket stub as part of my souvenir collection. Those days have faded away. Now we have digital tickets. No paper tickets. And ticket scammers are taking advantage of this digital ticket convenience.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO