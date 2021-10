There is no way possible I can be the only parent going through this. It may sound funny to those without kids, but I recently found myself hiding from my son while eating. I've been a father for almost 2 years and it's literally the most unpredictable journey ever. Never did I think I'd be locked in a room hiding from my toddler so I wouldn't have to share my food.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO