The new ‘Wild West’ of college athletics

It’s been a tumultuous time for college students, faculty, staff and administrators over the past 18 months. Dr. Ronnie Green can attest to that and much more. “We’ve been in this really strange time, going on two years now in COVID-19. It has been a challenge for everyone in the world. It’s been a challenge for higher education, as well. But I will tell you, I can’t be prouder than the way your university has handled COVID,” said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor in addressing the Executive Club on Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO