At least two people were killed and up to 20 more wounded in three explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, a Taliban official said. "So far we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded," said the Taliban official, who asked not to be named, and said that a patrol vehicle was targeted. "Women and children were among the injured," he said. An investigation was under way to establish the extent of the damage and the cause of the explosions, he added.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO