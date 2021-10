NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to release more detainees from Rikers Island. Advocates say measures taken to address the problems are not going far enough, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday. “I’m the elected official who’s done the most to assist this situation in Rikers because it is a tinderbox,” Hochul said. Nearly 45 state lawmakers are asking the governor to do more. In a letter, they said they want 164 additional parolees held on non-violent, technical violations released – doubling the number of those being let out under the newly signed Less Is More Act. “If...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO