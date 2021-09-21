Persons of interest in custody connected to fatal shooting, victim identified
Chief Eric Echevarria said Tuesday several persons of interest are in custody in connection with the truck, and that the truck — believed to be stolen — has been located. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim as Martez S. Robertson, 19, of Peoria. The cause of death is listed as from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, with severe internal bleeding. Harwood said Robertson likely died within seconds after being shot.www.1470wmbd.com
Comments / 2