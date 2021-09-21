CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persons of interest in custody connected to fatal shooting, victim identified

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Eric Echevarria said Tuesday several persons of interest are in custody in connection with the truck, and that the truck — believed to be stolen — has been located. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim as Martez S. Robertson, 19, of Peoria. The cause of death is listed as from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, with severe internal bleeding. Harwood said Robertson likely died within seconds after being shot.

www.1470wmbd.com

