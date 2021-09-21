CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decriminalization of magic mushrooms introduced in state Senate

By Cameryn Cass
lansingcitypulse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ann Arbor readies for a one-year anniversary celebration of its decriminalization of psychedelic plants and fungi, state lawmakers are considering a similar move that would apply to the entire state. It would drop the punishment for possessing and using entheogenic plants and fungi that contain naturally occurring psilocybin, mescaline,...

