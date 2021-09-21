Warm and dry this past week for Illinois farmers
SPRINGFIELD – There were 6.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 19, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.2 degrees, 7.0 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.18 inches, 0.71 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 27 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 26 percent short, and 66 percent adequate.www.wjbc.com
