The Splash Zone 9/21/21: Some Good Injury News For Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa got some good news yesterday as the quarterback avoided a serious rib injury. Tua required a cart to get off the field on Sunday after getting pummeled by the Bills defense. Brian Flores said Tua would be day-to-day and it could be possible that he just misses practice all week and still plays Sunday. But there is also a chance that Jacoby Brissett could be under center on Sunday against the Raiders.www.chatsports.com
