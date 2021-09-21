The Splash Zone 9/21/21: Some Good Injury News For Tua Tagovailoa

It was a disastrous week for quarterbacks on the injury front, so naturally, we're here to provide the latest updates on each guy. Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyrod Taylor all sustained injuries that caused them to leave their games on Sunday. For what it's worth, Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr got banged up, too, but they look to be OK. In some leagues, a QB injury isn't backbreaking for your fantasy football team, but in two-QB/superflex leagues, they certainly can be. Either way, QB injuries have rippled effects on pass-catchers and even RBs that will affect waiver pickups, rankings, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 3.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO