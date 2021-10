In an intense Thursday night matchup between NFC East division rivals, the Washington Football Team, led by new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, picked up a home win against the NY Giants. The 43-yard game-winning field goal came off the foot of Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, not normally recognized for his running ability, finished with 95 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. The Giants had multiple opportunities to win the game, including one on a dropped pass by wide receiver Darius Slayton, which would have been a touchdown. A controversial offsides call on a field goal miss also would have given the Giants the victory.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO