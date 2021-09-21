CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Doctor Who Defied State’s New Abortion Ban Is Sued

klif.com
 10 days ago

DALLAS (AP) – A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people seeking to test the legality of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1. The law says the restriction can only be enforced through private lawsuits. Oscar Stilley of Cedarville, Arkansas, near the Oklahoma border, is a former lawyer who said he lost his law license after being convicted of tax fraud in 2010. Stilley said he is not opposed to abortion but sued to force a court review of Texas’ anti-abortion law.

Comments / 0

