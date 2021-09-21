Retelling indigenous Tamang people’s torment and trauma through sacred seeds, handmade paper and slates
Translucent seeds of the tree of Damocles (Oroxylum indicum), meticulously glued together, form Nepali artist Subas Tamang's canvas. The round seeds, known for their medicinal values, are considered pure and sacred since they are enclosed in sword-shaped pods — far from the touch of bumblebees and other insects. In a nod to the seeds’ potential to grow into trees, Subas Tamang tells the stories of discrimination and oppression meted out to indigenous Tamang people by the State — the Rana rulers in particular.globalvoices.org
Comments / 0