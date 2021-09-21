Retelling indigenous Tamang people’s torment and trauma through sacred seeds, handmade paper and slates

Jean Jullien has been able to balance two aesthetics in his work for years. There are the observational, humorous and cartoon-like works that made him famous, and the new paintings of the past few years that combine seaside and countryside scenes with his family and friends. Over the course of a few exhibitions now, he has begun to blur the lines, with his sculptures taking the role of his illustration style juxtaposed with his calm paintings. The results continue to create one of the great journeys in art over the past 10 years, watching Jullien rewrite the rule books of how a career can be seemingly in any genre he wants.

