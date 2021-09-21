How to Build Your Personal Brand as an Influencer and Creator
Influencers are unique in that they are both a brand and a media channel themselves. Traditional brands can work with influencers to promote their products, but influencers must also maintain their image. Creators carry a different voice that is inherently different from corporate brands. Creating a "personal brand" as an influencer is vital to your longevity. Niches are critical because they differentiate creators from one another, especially in a saturated market like social media influencers. Creating an online presence and positioning and targeting is also crucial to getting noticed.hackernoon.com
