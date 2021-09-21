CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Contracts Vs Legal Contracts: It's Complicated

 10 days ago
New technology in the form of smart contracts is altering the way legal documents are written. Smart contracts operate on a ‘if-then-else’ logic that does not inherently work in lockstep with the natural language of legal contracts. A smart contract gathers IIoT data for performance measures, including data from sensors, meters, and other business processes, from real-world, legally controlled occurrences. There are a few challenges to overcome in practice in the still-emerging process of harmonizing legal language with terms and data required for smart contract codeability.

