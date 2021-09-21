3 Senior Developers in Eastern Europe Walk Into a Bar...
Demand for software developers in Eastern Europe has never been stronger, and employers seeking to hire developers need to understand the market in order to recruit and retain talent. The author of this article, Sasha Bondar, is the founder of Reintech, a remote tech talent sourcer based in eastern Europe. The average salary for hiring remained unchanged due to the large number of hires of junior specialists and specialists from related categories (Design, PM / BA, HR, support, marketing, marketing). The average number of applications per job fell from 3.3 in January to 2.4 in June.hackernoon.com
