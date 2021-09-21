3 Senior Developers in Eastern Europe Walk Into a Bar...

After a challenging 2020 due to the pandemic, foreign direct investment (FDI) has been flowing into Russia this year for several reasons. Among them is it offers positive real rates compared to other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries. At a time when most countries are keeping rates near zero to combat the negative effects of the health crisis, the Bank of Russia is in tightening mode, having raised rates five times so far in 2021, most recently on Sept. 10. This has attracted investors looking for higher yielding instruments.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO