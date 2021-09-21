CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Senior Developers in Eastern Europe Walk Into a Bar...

Demand for software developers in Eastern Europe has never been stronger, and employers seeking to hire developers need to understand the market in order to recruit and retain talent. The author of this article, Sasha Bondar, is the founder of Reintech, a remote tech talent sourcer based in eastern Europe. The average salary for hiring remained unchanged due to the large number of hires of junior specialists and specialists from related categories (Design, PM / BA, HR, support, marketing, marketing). The average number of applications per job fell from 3.3 in January to 2.4 in June.

hackernoon.com

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
