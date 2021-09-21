CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Essential Guide to Fleet Management Software Development

The fleet management software market has reached the level of $16.9 bln in 2020 and is projected to exceed $19.6 bln by the end of 2021. Many companies see vivid benefits in using out-of-the-box fleet management systems that provide ready-made functionality within a relatively easy and fast setup. Fleet fuel management software enables organizations to set alarms that display warnings each time draining takes place. It allows them to prevent negative risks that influence profit generation results and final customer satisfaction.

