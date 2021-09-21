6 Essential Startup Marketing Tactics Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Gen Z has quickly risen to be considered the most entrepreneurial generation ever. According to Forbes, approximately 62% of young adults and teens currently have plans to start their own business, a statistic that would have seemed unbelievable decades ago. The reality of the world we live in is that opportunities to make an impact through innovation and entrepreneurship are rising all around us. But what does it really mean to say yes to such a calling? While anyone can decide to start a business, it takes innovation and determination to bring that business to life in a way that not only makes a profit, but also a meaningful change.

