Economy

6 Essential Startup Marketing Tactics Every Entrepreneur Should Know

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
This article will present six startup marketing strategies that can increase your chances of highly efficient marketing with ROI. The first marketing move a startup needs to make is building their brand and thought leadership expertise via media coverage. The right startup email list can help you get more leads, convert better and grow faster. LinkedIn ads targeting options are the most advanced in the advertising space. The LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a premium product that allows users to search for their target market and see who can be contacted to grow sales. Hosting events can be a great way to generate an audience.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

