6 Essential Startup Marketing Tactics Every Entrepreneur Should Know
This article will present six startup marketing strategies that can increase your chances of highly efficient marketing with ROI. The first marketing move a startup needs to make is building their brand and thought leadership expertise via media coverage. The right startup email list can help you get more leads, convert better and grow faster. LinkedIn ads targeting options are the most advanced in the advertising space. The LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a premium product that allows users to search for their target market and see who can be contacted to grow sales. Hosting events can be a great way to generate an audience.hackernoon.com
