How To Start Becoming A Programmer

The number of developers in the world is growing and will continue to grow: now there are about 24 million, and it is expected that by [2024 there will be 28.7 million. To become one of these in-demand professionals, you need to know how to learn to program. You need to set milestones for this journey according to your areas of interest, and you'll see the best outcomes. You can go for Swift, Ruby, C#, C++, JavaScript, PHP, SQL, R, and others.

