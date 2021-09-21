CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am a federal employee who believes myself and roughly 50 other employees have been unfairly been denied a pay raise. Options?

 10 days ago

My federal employer has not held a meeting over our workload/pay raise for 17 months. They used the pandemic as an excuse to not verify our numbers. Although they have given pay raises to other peers at different locations in similar situations. We are represented by a Union and have a contract that depicts the details that determine eligibility for pay raises. Some of us are worried that if the government and the Union agree to not give a pay raise/back pay that we may not be able to argue this and hire our own counsel in the matter after the fact when they finally do have a meeting. There are obviously more black and white details that dive into this matter but we're definitely concerned that the National Union does not have our best interest in this matter and will not fight for 17 months of back pay verse only a few months and that we will not be able to argue it after the fact. Also, do we need to hire counsel in the state we are employed or because it is a federal employer does it open the door to counsel in different states?

