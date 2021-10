by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — City employees who don’t meet the mayor’s Oct. 15 deadline to get fully vaccinated will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing, the city’s top doctor said Thursday, although it’s unclear how often they’ll have to get tested, or if they’ll face any further repercussions if they remain unvaccinated. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said all city employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, meaning they must get their last dose of the vaccine by Friday, as it takes two weeks for the vaccine to fully kick in. At a City Hall press conference...

