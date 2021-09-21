Artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge: 3 key facts
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving from the realm of science fiction to widespread enterprise scalability. Even ten years ago, AI workloads were almost exclusively utilized by a small number of very profitable companies that had the resources to experiment and hire an extensive team of data scientists. Today, AI is used in a number of everyday tools, from language recognition to health care prediction and nearly every industry in between.enterprisersproject.com
