Epic Brewing announces 2021 Big Bad Baptist variants

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
newschoolbeer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Brewing Company has announced the return of their renowned Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout and it’s annual specialty variants for 2021. Each year the Denver and SLC based brewing company plans out the next years releases by blending, barrel-aging and packaging these creative takes on big bold boozy and desserty Imperial Stouts.

newschoolbeer.com

