Bissell air320 Max review: An affordable and attractive air purifier
By Christopher Null
TechHive
10 days ago
Fashion statements don’t come easy in the world of air purifiers. The Mila purifier has long been our reigning champion in the looks space, but Bissell’s air320 Max gives it a run for its money. Mentioned in this article. Like the Mila, the air320 Max is propped up on wooden...
There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
Breathe clean air in your home no matter what’s going on outside with the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier. With a washable preliminary filter, it traps pet fur, hair, and lint. Moreover, this high-efficiency air cleaner boasts a CADR of 140 m³/hr, making it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and kitchens. Furthermore, its 360° omnidirectional air intake filters the air up to 5 times per hour in spaces as large as 219 ft²! Its advanced 3-stage filtration system includes the prefilter, an H13 True HEPA filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. Altogether, these capture pollen, pet hair, dander, smoke, odor, and large dust particles. They also remove 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. Impressively, you can wash the prefilter, protecting the HEPA and carbon filters. It operates at 21 dB on sleep mode, and the 4 fan speed settings meet your air quality needs.
If you’re a teacher returning to the classroom, you may want some extra COVID protection. Thankfully, some researchers and practitioners have created “a design for an in-room air purifier which can remove a significant amount of COVID-19 virus from the air.”. “The design involves making a ‘box’ out of four...
The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier is an effective home air cleaner that will work continuously to remove unwanted contaminants from the environment, while also keeping a focus on easy regular maintenance. The air purifier maintains a three-stage filtration system that includes an H13 True HEPA filter along with a high-efficiency activated carbon filter and a washable prefilter to capture larger pollutants like fur, hair and lint. The various filters work together to capture 99.97% of the airborne contaminants that are in a space down to 0.3-microns.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. How often do you think about how clean the air is in your home? I know I became more aware of it once I started having friends over who have allergies and other sensitivities that I never have to think about on my own. It led me to be more considerate and accommodating as a host, and another way to do that is to ensure that everyone is breathing in good air. Aeris gave me the opportunity to test out their aair lite air purifier, which covers spaces between 350 to 700 square feet, and it’s become my new recommendation for those new to air purifiers at home.
There are so many reasons to consider buying an air purifier under normal circumstances, like the desire to breathe in clean, fresh H2O. But it’s especially crucial right now with all the viruses and allergens that are circulating and wildfires raging across the country. Having COVID-19, cold and flu viruses,...
Xiaomi has officially unveiled the MIJIA Circulating Air Purifier in China with a unique, unprecedented design. The product will be up for crowdfunding on September 22 on Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin and Xiaomi Home simultaneously. It carries a crowdfunding price of 1999 yuan (~$309) but will retail for 2499 yuan (~$386) after the exercise.
The arrival of autumn brings fun football games, pumpkin-spiced goodies, and spooky season, but there's one less than stellar fixture that comes with it: fall allergy season. If you typically suffer this time of year, you'll want to be extra prepared for the upcoming months (experts say it may be brutal) and this marked down gadget may help.
There's a long-standing link between air pollution and respiratory illness or even cancer. However, they're the big-ticket issues for air pollution side effects. A recent study found more insidious consequences when the air quality drops, including depression, anxiety, increased rates of suicide, and an overall increase in the risk of mental disorders, especially among children.
The Airban is a smart helmet that purifies the air as the user intakes air on their bike. With our increased global population and subsequently an increase in air pollution, this innovation comes when air quality is a true concern for many. This is especially so for city dwellers who rely on alternative transportation methods such as e-scooters and bikes.
An effective air cleaner or air purifier can clean air and improve its quality. It does it by removing contaminants in the air which can cause allergies and trigger the asthma of some individuals. Some can also remove unwanted odors in the air and this all depends on the type of air purifier you are using.
From 10 members of the Department of Civil, Construction, and Environmental Engineering at North Carolina State University. The Wake County Public School System is not keeping pace with our evolving knowledge of COVID-19, its variants, and how to keep children safe while learning in person. Covid infection rates among children...
In this Dyson Purifier Cool review, we’ll be telling you all you need to know about this air purifier. Our review tests focus on the percentage of particles it removes from the air, at various settings, so you can see exactly how it improves your indoor air quality. We also test how loud the device is, the additional functionality, and the aesthetics of the unit. At the end, we'll tell you whether we think it's good value for money, to help you make an informed buying decision, because the Dyson Purifier Cool is an expensive machine.
As we learn to live with COVID-19, it really seems as if face masks are here to stay with the release of products like the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. We recently managed to get our hands on this face mask with a built-in air purifier, patented Respiratory sensor and voice amplifier, so here are our first impressions of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier.
Air purification technology is only expected to increase in popularity as more consumers seek to keep their living space free from airborne contaminants, so the 'Olus' air purifier is designed to offer a distinctly more eco-friendly option. The unit is characterized by its naturalistic aesthetic that incorporates greenery onto the...
Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality.
The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home.
Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.
"Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.
If you want a pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, check out JLab’s Go Air True Wireless Earbuds. At just $30, these are some of the cheapest truly wireless earbuds on the market. What Are JLab’s Go Air True Wireless Earbuds?. The Go Airs...
Tuft and Needle is a well-known bed-in-a-box brand that you might've seen before via a commercial or an Instagram ad. It's up there with the likes of powerhouse brands such as Casper and Purple, and for good reason. The brand's bread and butter is its simple, very affordable Tuft and Needle mattress.
Proscenic already sells several smart home appliances, of which the A9 air purifier is the latest. The Proscenic A9 packs plenty of functionality, including Amazon Alexa and Google Home integrations. Sadly, it suffers from some drawbacks, such as its US$219 retail price.
