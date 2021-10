There are over 60 different species of hollyhock (Alcea). While the common hollyhock (Alcea Rosea) is the most well-known and cultivated species, others would look just as at home in a traditional cottage garden setting. Most are tall, pretty, perennial or biennial flowering plants that grow to reach as much as 8 feet tall. Their height and large blooms make them ideal candidates for adding to the back of borders or growing up against walls or fences. They easily self-seed, so you will have beautiful, long-lasting blooms every summer.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO