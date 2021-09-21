CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Asian elephant calves, big sisters are better than big brothers

By Alison Bosman
earth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElephants form close-knit matrilineal family groups traditionally contain genetically related siblings. Interactions between siblings in these groups, as in most mammalian families, may come with costs and benefits. The costs usually relate to competition between siblings for limited parental resources, while the benefits include sharing food, increased protection, and enhanced growth and survival rates through the assistance of sibling helpers.

UPI News

Having older sisters boosts survival odds for elephant calves

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Only children may be at risk of stigma, but for humans, growing up without siblings isn't exactly dangerous. The same can't be said for elephants. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the Journal of Animal Ecology, young elephants that grow up with older siblings enjoyed higher rates of survival and reproduced at a younger age than calves that grew up without siblings.
ANIMALS
earth.com

Elephants can be very cooperative, until the food gets scarce

Asian elephants in the Myaing Hay Wun Elephant Camp in Yangon, Myanmar, are semi-wild and live in social groups. Their behavior naturally involves different forms of cooperation, for example with the protection of genetically related siblings, that enhances the survival of members in the group. In new research conducted by...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Brood parasites target host birds with small eyes

Having big eyes may not only have helped the wolf to see Little Red Riding Hood better. A recent study also suggests that having larger eyes makes some bird species less likely to be selected as hosts by birds that are brood parasites. Birds that lay their eggs in the...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Male giraffes have social connections beyond their own community

Nature is not the mechanical clinking of cogs, preordained by certain ecological laws. It is dynamic – animals and plants form complex and flexible relationships in their individual, contingent contexts. A new study revealing the differing sexual politics in giraffe society illustrates just that. The study shows that male giraffes are more socially connected than females.
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
