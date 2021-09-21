For Asian elephant calves, big sisters are better than big brothers
Elephants form close-knit matrilineal family groups traditionally contain genetically related siblings. Interactions between siblings in these groups, as in most mammalian families, may come with costs and benefits. The costs usually relate to competition between siblings for limited parental resources, while the benefits include sharing food, increased protection, and enhanced growth and survival rates through the assistance of sibling helpers.www.earth.com
