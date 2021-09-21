CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy A Pool, Jacuzzi, And Tons Of Art At This Unique Airbnb In Mississippi

By Daniella DiRienzo
 9 days ago

Some Airbnb rentals are so drab. Not the Art House, though! A rental like no other, it’s filled with incredible artwork and collectibles. It’s got some great amenities, like a pool and Jacuzzi, too. Basically, it’s everything you could want…and more!

When an escape is in order, book a stay at the Art House in Ocean Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5PwW_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

From the outside, it looks like a typical home. However, one step inside, and you’ll quickly realize that’s simply not the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVvXh_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

Sure, it’s got standard amenities, like a fully equipped kitchen and WIFI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHQT6_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

There are also two bedrooms – each of which boasts a king size bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aQDM_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

The standard amenities are just the beginning of what the home has to offer, though. It’s also got lots of over-the-top perks, starting with an incredible collection of artwork and collectibles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0tVD_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

A personal collection, all of the pieces in the home are from the owner’s travels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3sSJ_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

There's also a spacious, state-of-the-art bathroom – complete with a Jacuzzi tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Znn_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

The home’s outdoor living space is just as amazing as the interior. In addition to a spacious back patio with a fireplace and kitchen, there’s an in-ground pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8aan_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

While the patio is a central space shared by three properties, the pool is solely for the guests of the Art House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG2QF_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com

A great locale is also among the Art House’s perks. The shops, restaurants, and nightlife of downtown Ocean Springs are just steps away from the property’s back gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBQOr_0c2xaXt600
airbnb.com
Walk or ride one of the complimentary bicycles.

So, are you ready to book a stay at the Art House? We thought so! Visit Airbnb to make reservations.

Did you know about this art-themed rental? Ever spent the night at the Art House? If so, what’d you think of the accommodations? What about the art? Tell us!

Believe it or not, Mississippi is no stranger to unique Airbnbs. Click here to read about another.

