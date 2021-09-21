Enjoy A Pool, Jacuzzi, And Tons Of Art At This Unique Airbnb In Mississippi

Some Airbnb rentals are so drab. Not the Art House, though! A rental like no other, it’s filled with incredible artwork and collectibles. It’s got some great amenities, like a pool and Jacuzzi, too. Basically, it’s everything you could want…and more!

When an escape is in order, book a stay at the Art House in Ocean Springs.

From the outside, it looks like a typical home. However, one step inside, and you’ll quickly realize that’s simply not the case.

Sure, it’s got standard amenities, like a fully equipped kitchen and WIFI.

There are also two bedrooms – each of which boasts a king size bed.

The standard amenities are just the beginning of what the home has to offer, though. It’s also got lots of over-the-top perks, starting with an incredible collection of artwork and collectibles.

A personal collection, all of the pieces in the home are from the owner’s travels.

There's also a spacious, state-of-the-art bathroom – complete with a Jacuzzi tub.

The home’s outdoor living space is just as amazing as the interior. In addition to a spacious back patio with a fireplace and kitchen, there’s an in-ground pool.

While the patio is a central space shared by three properties, the pool is solely for the guests of the Art House.

A great locale is also among the Art House’s perks. The shops, restaurants, and nightlife of downtown Ocean Springs are just steps away from the property’s back gate.

Walk or ride one of the complimentary bicycles.

