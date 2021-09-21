CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Forever Young: A Memoir,' by Hayley Mills

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Hayley Mills' reckoning, it was the "role that got away." At age 14, the British actress was approached by Stanley Kubrick to star in the film version of "Lolita." "I could see it was a good part," she recalls. She even saw a bit of her innocent self in Nabokov's nymphet: "She was teetering on the brink of womanhood, like me. … She wants her own way, she's moody, she wants to be treated like a grown-up, but behaves like a child. I got all that."

