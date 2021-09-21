CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus profit rises as new shareholder joins

 9 days ago

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in first-half profit, in another sign that mounting commodity prices and strong demand for staple crops are boosting earnings for international merchants. The improved results further ease financial pressure on LDC after it completed this...

Agriculture Online

Corn steady near four-week high ahead of U.S. stocks data

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Thursday to hold near a four-week high as traders awaited widely followed U.S. grain stocks data expected to show tightening corn inventories. Soybeans and wheat were also firm, with strength in international oilseed and cereal markets helping offset pressure...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Grain futures firm ahead of U.S. stocks data

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Thursday, hitting a nearly five-week high, as traders awaited widely followed U.S. grain stocks data expected to show tightening corn inventories. Soybean futures firmed with signs of strong export demand, with prices hitting their overnight high after the U.S. Department...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn regains ground as U.S. harvest, stocks data in focus

* Corn bounces as wider markets consolidate * Traders assess U.S. yields, harvest pace * Wheat, soybeans also turn higher * Attention turning to Thursday's U.S. grain stocks data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rebounded on Wednesday as wider markets consolidated after a volatile start to the week and grain traders assessed mixed yield indications from an advancing U.S. corn harvest. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans turned higher after an earlier one-week low, as investors also adjusted positions in the run-up to closely watched U.S. grains stocks data on Thursday. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $5.37 a bushel by 1223 GMT. The contract touched a four-week high on Tuesday, before falling back under pressure from a slide in equity markets and progress in the Midwest corn harvest. However, caution over U.S. yields and delays to corn harvesting across Europe helped keep prices underpinned. "Corn yields have been mixed across the U.S.," consultancy Agritel said in a note, adding rain was holding up harvesting in Ukraine, another major exporter of the grain. Traders are turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Sept. 30 quarterly stocks and annual reports on small grains. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155 billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10. Sept. 1 soybean stocks were on average pegged at 174 million bushels, close to the 175 million bushels projected on Sept. 10. A rise in the dollar index to its highest since last November has tempered U.S. export prospects, although there have been signs of a recovery in shipments on the Gulf Coast following recent storm disruption. CBOT wheat rose 1.3% to $7.16 a bushel, while soybeans inched up 0.2% to $12.80 a bushel. Rising prices in top exporter Russia and a run of tenders by importing countries, including Tuesday's tender by Algeria in which it is thought to have booked around 500,000 tonnes, have lent support to wheat markets. Prices at 1223 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.00 9.50 1.34 640.50 11.79 CBOT corn 537.00 4.50 0.85 484.00 10.95 CBOT soy 1280.00 3.00 0.23 1311.00 -2.36 Paris wheat Dec 257.00 3.00 1.18 192.50 33.51 Paris maize Nov 229.75 3.00 1.32 219.00 4.91 Paris rape Nov 638.00 5.00 0.79 418.25 52.54 WTI crude oil 75.05 -0.24 -0.32 48.52 54.68 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.21 1.2100 -3.66 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

France's Avril in talks with Bigard group to sell two pork firms

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French agri-food group Avril said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with meat group Bigard to sell its majority stakes in pork processing companies Abera and Porcgros. Avril said earlier this year it had decided to sell its animal processing units to focus acquisitions...
AGRICULTURE
ShareCast

Close Brothers reports sharp profit rise

Close Brothers reported a sharp rise in annual profit and a hefty dividend increase as the financial services group benefited from rising income and lower impairments. Operating pretax profit rose 88% to £265.2m in the year to the end of July from a year earlier as operating income increased 10% to £952.6m. Impairment losses on financial assets fell 51% to £89.8m and banking profit more than doubled to £212.5m from £99.2m.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Founder of Russia's Rusagro to sell 13.4% stake via secondary offer

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A co-owner of Russia's Rusagro , Vadim Moshkovich plans to sell a 13.4% stake in the farming conglomerate via a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Moshkovich founded Rusagro nearly two decades ago. His stake in the...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures up 2% on firm cash markets; soybeans post modest gains

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose about 2% on Monday, rallying from early declines on support from tight domestic cash markets and spillover strength from crude oil futures, analysts said. Soybean futures climbed as China booked several U.S. cargos of the oilseed but wheat futures ended narrowly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Dreyfus, others shut soy crushing operations in China on power curbs

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Soymeal prices in China, the world's top consumer of the animal feed ingredient, are rising after at least 20 soybean crushing plants shuttered to comply with curbs on industrial power consumption, industry participants said on Friday. Five crushing plants in the northern city of Tianjin...
INDUSTRY
Foundation Farms, Corp., Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the 'Company' or 'Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today provided an update to shareholders of past and current achievements and of future plans for the company's vertical farming business. Management is excited to report that the opening of its first vertical farm in May has been a tremendous success. The facility is now into its fourth harvest just four months after startup. The range of crops grown has expanded form 6 different varieties of lettuce and mixed greens for the first crop to 23 different varieties of leafy greens, herbs, fruits/legumes and edible flowers in the current harvest. The local consumer market is responding enthusiastically to this availability of fresh locally produced products. Additional product diversity has included the production and packaging of 'smoothie' beverage concentrates. The drying, packaging and sale of dried herbs has also become a popular and lucrative product option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Commodity markets set for high volatility, says Louis Dreyfus

PARIS (Reuters) - Commodity markets face a period of intense volatility as they grapple with the effects of the pandemic, uncertainty over macroeconomic policy and supply chain disruption, the chief executive of Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Tuesday. Prices of agricultural commodities have risen sharply, a trend contributing to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Louis Dreyfus posts jump in first-half profit

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in first-half profit, a further sign that mounting commodity prices and strong demand for staple crops are boosting earnings for international merchants. Group net profit rose to $336 million from $126 million a year earlier,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

U.S. Steel Stock Slides After Q3 Profit Update, Big New Mill Plans

U.S. Steel Corp (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the group forecast record third quarter profits and unveiled plans for a new mill that will start producing in 2024. U.S. Steel said it expects adjusted current quarter profits of around $2 billion, a...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the current progress made by its equity investment partner Securter Systems Inc ('Securter'). Digatrade owns 4,396,000 (15.42%) of a total issued and outstanding of 28,506,000 shares of Securter Systems and the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the technology for two key territories: South America and the United Kingdom.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is negotiating an increase of chicken export quotas to the United Kingdom, Ricardo Santin, head of meat lobby ABPA, told a news conference on Wednesday. ABPA, which represents large meatpackers like BRF and JBS, said Brazil is also trying to start...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases as market awaits U.S. stocks report, set for monthly gain

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show tightening stocks in the United States. Soybeans were little changed while wheat eased. "The USDA will report on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Moldova's 2021 wheat harvest hit record 1.55 mln T, ministry says

CHISINAU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Moldova's wheat harvest has reached 1.551 million tonnes, the highest since records began 30 years ago, a Moldovan agriculture ministry official said on Thursday. A tiny ex-Soviet republic of 3.5 million people harvested 600,000 tonnes of wheat in 2020. The ministry said the country could...
AGRICULTURE
WWD

H&M Sees 158% Gain in Q3 Net Profits

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — A boycott in China and supply chain disruption continue to weigh on H&M Group, which reported a significant leap in profits for the third quarter on Thursday. The Swedish fast-fashion retailer saw its profit after financial items leap 158 percent year-on-year, to 6.09 billion Swedish kronor, or $694.8 million at current exchange, in the three months to Aug. 31.More from WWDH&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the YearsAcne Studios RTW Spring 2021Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2022 “The H&M Group’s increase in profit for the quarter is mainly a result...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks fall after harvest shortfalls

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wheat supplies in the United States as of Sept. 1 are the lowest in 14 years after a poor harvest, though the country ended the crop year with slightly more soybean supplies than expected, government data showed on Thursday. Tight supplies of wheat in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures surge as U.S. supplies drop to 14-year low

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged on Thursday, after the federal government reported that U.S. supplies of wheat have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 - and that the wheat harvest is the smallest seen in 19 years. At the same time, the country ended the...
CHICAGO, IL

