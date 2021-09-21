CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

National Express in talks to buy transport rival Stagecoach

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Express has confirmed it is in talks to buy rival transport firm Stagecoach. Under the terms of the potential deal, National Express would own about 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach 25%. National Express said it would be able to slash costs as a result of the merger,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agency continues buying spree with acquisition of rival firm

Glasgow-based estate agent and law firm Pacitti Jones has snapped up yet another competitor, with the acquisition of Kilsyth-based estate agency Penworth Properties. The addition of Penworth Properties follows the recent purchase of Glasgow law firm Alexander, Jubb & Taylor. Penworth Properties was founded more than a decade ago by...
BUSINESS
BBC

Restaurants warn prices will rise due to VAT hike

Restaurants and pubs are warning that prices will go up due to a rise in VAT rates, which takes effect from Friday. Owners said the increase from 5% to 12.5% was badly timed, with one restaurant chain owner saying businesses were already "hanging by a thread". Trade bodies have called...
ECONOMY
BBC

Dubai Expo 2020: Coronavirus-delayed world fair opens

The coronavirus-delayed Expo 2020 has opened in Dubai, with organisers aiming to stage the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic. More than 190 countries are showcasing their cultures and innovations inside architecturally striking pavilions on the 438-hectare (1,083-acre) site. Dubai's government has spent an estimated $7bn (£5.2bn)...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Express#Stagecoach
BBC

Climate change: Is the UK on track to meet its targets?

The UK has committed to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Net zero is the point at which the country is taking as much of these climate-changing gases out of the atmosphere as it is putting in. As part of this promise, the government has a target...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Millions of households face 12% gas and electricity price rise

A squeeze on household finances will become more acute as a new, higher energy price cap takes effect from Friday. Typical default domestic energy bills are rising by £139 a year, and prepayment meter customers will see a £153 increase. About 15 million households in England, Wales and Scotland are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Scotland's Covid vaccine passport scheme goes live

Scotland's vaccine passport scheme goes live on Friday, less than 12 hours after the official app was launched. People now need proof they have had two doses of vaccine in order to enter nightclubs and many other large events. Problems were reported with the NHS Scotland Covid Status app after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

In need of modernisation? The UK’s housing crisis close up

When Steve's flat was struck by lightning in 2011, he thought all his prayers had been answered. Could he free himself from a property which - in just four years - had become a financial burden?. "I really hoped [the insurers] would just write off this building and pay off...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Germany
BBC

Europe's BepiColombo mission bears down on Mercury

Europe's first mission to Mercury arrives at its destination in the coming hours. It'll be the briefest of visits, however. The BepiColombo probe is moving too fast to go into orbit and will fly straight by the planet. But the diminutive world's gravity will have slowed the craft just a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
offshore-technology.com

Saudi Arabia’s SIIG offers to buy rival Petrochem

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) has offered to acquire rival National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) to create one of the biggest petrochemical companies in the Middle East. A non-binding agreement has been signed between the two firms on the proposed merger, which would create an entity with market capitalisation of $11.2bn,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Buy British: the stocks stealing a march on European rivals

In the past five years, British firms have faced Brexit, a crash in the value of the pound and long coronavirus lockdowns – but that has not hindered returns for some businesses. In fact, compared with European peers, some UK stocks are thriving and dominating their markets, delivering value for...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

First and Last Mile Delivery Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Cargo Carriers, Swift Transport, TNT Express

Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are United Parcel Service Inc., DHL Global Forwarding, Tuma Transport, TNT Express, Procet Freight, DB SCHENKER, Swift Transport, Interlogix Pty. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Concargo Private Limited, Cargo Carriers Limited, KART, J&J Global Limited, FedEx Corporation & Transtech Logistics.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Spain's Grifols to buy rival Biotest for up to $1.9 billion

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols proposed a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) takeover of its German rival Biotest on Friday, in a move to consolidate the plasma-based drug industry. Grifols said it had agreed with Tiancheng International Investment to buy the Hong Kong-based company’s controlling stake in Biotest for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy