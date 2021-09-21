CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

ABA Statement for the Record: “Preserving the Right of Consumers to Access Personal Financial Data.”

aba.com
 10 days ago

Chairman Lynch and Ranking Member Davidson, thank you for the opportunity to submit this statement for the record for the hearing titled “Preserving the Right of Consumers to Access Personal Financial Data.”. The topic of today’s hearing is a timely one that is getting increasing attention. As consumers access novel...

www.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
aba.com

ABA Requests Compliance Extension to Department of Labor Investment Advice Exemption

The American Bankers Association requested that the Department of Labor extend the Dec. 20, 2021, compliance date regarding an investment advice exemption. Retirement service providers, including a number of ABA member banks, intend to rely on Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02, “Improving Investment Advice for Workers & Retirees,” to continue providing investment advice for compensation to retirement plans and to individual retirement accounts.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Is a New Job the Right Financial Move?

Whether you call it “The Great Resignation,” “The Great Reshuffle” or just high time for a change, millions of American workers are looking for new jobs — and some have already quit the ones they have. Better pay isn’t necessarily the motivator, labor experts say. Many people are seeking greater flexibility, the ability to work remotely or other nonfinancial benefits.
JOBS
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cordray
aba.com

Community Bankers Eye Historic Deposit Levels amid Pandemic, CSBS Survey Finds

With the nation still grappling with a global pandemic, bankers’ concerns have shifted, according the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ eighth annual national community bank survey released today. Last year’s focus was on local business conditions. For 2021, the lingering effect of COVID-19 on local economies has created a new...
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

Request to Extend Compliance Date for Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02

Re: Request to Extend Compliance Date for Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02 The Honorable Ali S. Khawar, Acting Assistant Secretary. The American Bankers Association (ABA) hereby requests that the Department of Labor (Department) extend the December 20, 2021 compliance date regarding Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02, “Improving Investment Advice for Workers & Retirees” (PTE 2020-02 or Exemption). We appreciate the Department’s outreach to stakeholders in order to understand the ongoing compliance challenges raised by PTE 2020-02. We further affirm and support the Department’s express recognition of the bank business model’s “unique aspects” regarding investment advice. Our members, however, continue to grapple with implementing the Exemption’s requirements, notwithstanding certain regulatory guidance provided in the Department’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on PTE 2020-02. Based on the estimates of our members and their vendors with whom they are working, we believe that an extension period of 180 days would be warranted in order to achieve compliance with PTE 2020-02’s requirements, assuming that the Department does not further modify, amend, or revise PTE 2020-02 between now and the end of such extension period.
POLITICS
martechseries.com

Envestnet | Yodlee Partners with Navy Federal Credit Union on Data Access Agreement for Improved Consumer Access to Financial Data

New agreement strengthens data protections for Navy Federal members, while bolstering overall data connectivity and reliability. Envestnet | Yodlee — a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services — and Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) announced a data access agreement. This partnership will provide the framework for the credit union’s members to improve their overall financial wellness through more securely and effectively sharing their financial data with digital apps and experiences.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Consumer Protection#Financial System#Data Protection#Ranking#Congress#Glba#Cfpb#Api
aba.com

Cryptocurrencies and Exchanges Will Face Increased Regulatory Focus

Global and U.S. regulators are clamping down on the “Wild West” crypto industry. New York’s attorney general shut down Coinseed for trading currencies without being registered as a broker-dealer. Bitfinex and Tether were also shut down earlier this year after they paid $18.5 million in penalties. And Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control just designated SUEX for facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors (such as Colonial Pipeline).
MARKETS
pymnts

Data Brief: Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers 42% More Likely to Tap Personal Loans

Living paycheck to paycheck has brought many individuals and families to tap lenders to manage their financial lives. In a recent Reality Check: The Paycheck to Paycheck Report, issued by PYMNTS and LendingClub, the survey of more than 2,300 customers revealed that consumers who live paycheck to paycheck are 42% more likely than other consumers to have taken out personal loans. Extrapolate the data and 36 million personal loan users live paycheck to paycheck.
CREDITS & LOANS
WashingtonExaminer

The FTC moves toward a command economy

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan released a memo on September 22 outlining her vision and priorities for the agency. The memo provides a roadmap for the agency to play a central role in the Joe Biden administration’s plan to centrally command the American economy, a strategy articulated in his July executive order and reflected in major Democrat-led legislation moving through Congress.
ECONOMY
aba.com

Bowman: Transparency Around Supervisory Expectations Must Improve

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said in a speech today that the as the Fed adapts its supervisory principles for the future, it must enhance transparency around supervisory expectations for safety and soundness and consumer compliance matters. “I believe supervision works best when supervisors clearly communicate their expectations with banks—there...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
aba.com

Testimony of Jim Reuter on behalf of ABA before the House Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee regarding: “The Future of Banking: How Consolidation, Nonbank Competition, and Technology are Reshaping the Banking System.”

Testimony of Jim Reuter On Behalf of the American Bankers Association Before the Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee Of the House Financial Services Committee. Chairman Perlmutter, Ranking Member Luetkemeyer and members of the subcommittee, thank you for the opportunity to offer testimony today about the “Future of Banking: How...
POLITICS
aba.com

Bankers Viewpoints Shift as Pandemic Continues, CSBS Annual Survey Highlights

What a difference a year can make. We’re still fighting a global pandemic, but according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ eighth annual national community bank survey, bankers’ concerns have changed since last year’s survey. In 2020, local business conditions were top of mind for community bankers. This year, the lingering effect of COVID-19 on local economies has created a new concern: historic levels of deposits and narrow net interest margins. As the pandemic continues, banks report significant liquidity. On the flip side, however, 52 percent of community banks described loan demand as a “very important” challenge with a decline in lending, particularly in the business, agricultural and commercial real estate categories.
REAL ESTATE
KSNT

Financial Advice: Personal Debt

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Financial Advice sponsored by Endeavor Private Wealth, Chris McGee, managing partner, goes over key questions you should think about when contemplating taking out debt.
TOPEKA, KS
aba.com

ABA, State Associations Oppose Tax Reporting Proposal

As the House considers the Biden administration’s social spending bill, the American Bankers Association and 51 state associations today told house lawmakers that requiring banks to report information to the IRS on gross inflows and outflows on customer accounts is “bad tax policy” and urged them not to include such a provision in the bill, regardless of the reporting threshold. The idea—which was proposed by the administration as a way to shrink the so-called “tax gap”—originally floated a de minimis threshold of $600, though lawmakers are contemplating the possibility of raising the threshold.
INCOME TAX
aba.com

SBA Issues Final Rule on PPP Loan Review Decision Appeals Process

The Small Business Administration has issued a final rule outlining procedures for appealing final SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan review decisions to its Office of Hearings and Appeals. The final rule mostly adopts the procedures established in a previously issued interim final rule from August 2020, with minor changes. Most significantly, under the final rule, a timely appeal by a PPP borrower of a final SBA loan review decision will extend the deferment period of the PPP loan. Previously, a timely appeal did not result in deferral of payment under the PPP loan.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy