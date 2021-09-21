ABA Statement for the Record: “Preserving the Right of Consumers to Access Personal Financial Data.”

Re: Request to Extend Compliance Date for Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02 The Honorable Ali S. Khawar, Acting Assistant Secretary. The American Bankers Association (ABA) hereby requests that the Department of Labor (Department) extend the December 20, 2021 compliance date regarding Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02, “Improving Investment Advice for Workers & Retirees” (PTE 2020-02 or Exemption). We appreciate the Department’s outreach to stakeholders in order to understand the ongoing compliance challenges raised by PTE 2020-02. We further affirm and support the Department’s express recognition of the bank business model’s “unique aspects” regarding investment advice. Our members, however, continue to grapple with implementing the Exemption’s requirements, notwithstanding certain regulatory guidance provided in the Department’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on PTE 2020-02. Based on the estimates of our members and their vendors with whom they are working, we believe that an extension period of 180 days would be warranted in order to achieve compliance with PTE 2020-02’s requirements, assuming that the Department does not further modify, amend, or revise PTE 2020-02 between now and the end of such extension period.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO